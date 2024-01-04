FYI Calendar: ‘Les Mis’ on stage through Sunday at WAC

Jan. 4 (Thursday)

Babies & Bubbles -- For babies to age 2, 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Motion Is Lotion -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Chapter Chicks -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Les Miserables" -- 1:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 4; 8 p.m. Jan. 5; 2 & 8 p.m. Jan. 6; 2 p.m. Jan. 7, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $53 & up. waltonartscenter.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

D&D For Teens -- 4:30-6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. For 7th-12th graders. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Buns of Steel, 5:30 & 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Social Sewing Circle -- 5:30-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Learn To Two-Step -- With Jumpsuit Jamey, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Teen Movie Night -- "Raiders of the Lost Ark," 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For ages 13-18. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Romance Book Club -- "Red, White and Royal Blue" by Casey McQuiston, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Tween Crafting Night -- 6-8 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. For ages 10-12. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

Jan. 5 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "Dinner at Eight," (1933) 2 p.m., Fort SmithMain Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Social Dance -- January Bachata Beats, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Jan. 6 (Saturday)

Digitizing Your Family Photos -- With the Shiloh Museum, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ruff Ruff Read -- Read with Yukon the dog, 10-11 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Sew Simple -- Toiletry travel roll, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Craft Around the World -- Puerto Rico, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

New Year Intention Setting Ceremony -- And crystal bowl sound bath, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Sage Elephant in Rogers. $15. Tickets at Eventbrite.

Beginning Quilting -- Churn dasher, 1-3 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Studio Demo -- Ceramics with Allyssa DeZaldivar, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

FamJam Saturday -- With 123 Andres, 2 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. $10. thejonescenter.net/famjam.

Creative Constructors -- Free play with Legos, 2-3 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.libcal.com.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com