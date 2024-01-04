Get to know: Arkansas O-line signee Addison Nichols

Arkansas offensive line signee Addison Nichols chose the Hogs over Georgia Tech and Clemson on Dec. 19.

Nichols, 6-5 and 327 pounds, appeared in every regular-season game for the Vols in 2023 and played in 2 games as a freshman in 2022.

He visited Georgia Tech and Clemson prior to picking the Razorbacks. He could play center and guard in Fayetteville.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman and offensive line coach Eric Mateos were key reasons why Nichols decided to be a Hog.

“Coach Pittman and Coach Mateos, they are fantastic guys and fantastic coaches,” he said after his visit to Fayetteville. “They’re super impressive.”

On3.com industry ranking lists him the No. 9 interior offensive lineman in the transfer portal and No. 142 overall transfer.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect in the nation in the 2022 class as a senior at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Georgia.

He initially chose Tennessee over offers from Florida, Ohio State, Georgia, Southern Cal, Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, LSU, Michigan and other schools.

Nichols is expected to enroll at Arkansas in January and go through offseason workouts and spring practice.

Nickname: Addi or Big A

Favorite thing about playing O-line: Being able to legally hit someone.

Offensive line coach Eric Mateos is: The best offensive line coach in the country. Period.

My funniest football moment: Stiff arming kids in middle school when I was a running back and tight end.

Playlist before a game: Really anything it’s honestly different every time.

My favorite TV show: To be honest, I really couldn’t just pick one right now. I have too many I love at the moment.

If I won the lottery, my first purchases would be: Depending on how much I win I’d buy rental property or a storage unit building/facility.

My favorite influencer is: MrBeast

Where would you like to time travel: back to the past or to the future and why: I would immediately travel back in time to meet and learn everything from Nikola Tesla and all of the secrets we’ve lost of his.

Two things that really irritate me: People with no common sense and bad drivers.

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Ryan Reynolds

My hidden talent is: I play 3 instruments (Piano, Guitar, and Ukulele).

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Cookout without question because it’s the best food for legit no money.

I will never ever eat: Squash or Zucchini

My favorite food buffet is: All buffets

Favorite ice cream: I’m going to have to go with Mint Chocolate Chip for now.

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Ana de Armas or Margot Robbie 100%.

What sport is the most boring watch: Probably 80% of the sports in the Olympics. Y’all know I’m right…

Nothing makes me laugh more than: A good comedian or comedy.

I miss my: Bed. Like all the time.

The one foreign country I would like to visit: Monaco

I’m terrified of: Anything creepy, like if it looks like it should be in a horror movie that’s a no go for me. Creepy abandoned building? No. Creepy forest in the middle of the night? Ya no thanks.

Love or hate horror movies and why: That’s a love hate relationship right there for sure.

Do you think aliens exist: Without a doubt 100% believe they exist.

Best advice I’ve received: Basic but, “You miss every shot you don’t take”.

Role model and why: My dad because he shows me everyday how to be a great father, husband, and person.

People would be surprised that I: Am an Eagle Scout, Second Degree Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do and worked 4 years at Kroger during high school.