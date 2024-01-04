Ray Epps, 62, who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct on restricted grounds during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, faces six months in federal prison after prosecutors recommended the half-year sentence instead of the one-year maximum.

Donna Stroud, a Republican who has served as chief judge of the North Carolina Court of Appeals since 2021, will be succeeded by Judge Chris Dillon after she lost her leadership position, but will continue to serve on the panel.

John Curtis, Republican U.S. representative of Utah, and Brent Orrin Hatch, trial lawyer and son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, announced their candidacy for the Senate seat being vacated by Mitt Romney.

Jamarr Burnett, a housing police officer in New York City, was cleared of disciplinary charges alleging he used a racial slur when he stated at a vigil for a man fatally shot by police that he "would have shot" the man himself.

Tom Girardi, 84, a disbarred Los Angeles lawyer, was found competent to stand trial on wire fraud charges in which federal prosecutors say he embezzled from clients, including an Arizona widow whose husband was killed in a boat accident.

Michael Skakel, 63, a nephew of Robert F. Kennedy's widow, Ethel Kennedy, whose murder conviction in the 1970s killing of a teenager in Connecticut was overturned, is suing the lead police investigator in the case and the town of Greenwich, alleging malicious prosecution, civil-rights violations and other wrongdoing.

Cherelle Parker, 51 and a former Democratic city councilwoman, publicly swore her oath of office as Philadelphia's 100th mayor in a ceremony at the historic Met, becoming the first woman to do so.

Alvaro Cordoba, 64, brother of leftist Colombian Sen. Piedad Cordoba, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal court to conspiring to send 17 ounces or more of cocaine into the U.S., noting that he "knew that the cocaine would end up in the United States and I knew what I was doing was wrong."

Lee Jae-myung, 59, South Korea's main opposition party leader is in an intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital after undergoing surgery for vascular reconstruction and the removal of blood clots in his neck, officials said.