January right for hunting, fishing

Many sportsmen consider early January to be a dull time, but it is actually rich with hunting and fishing opportunities.

For those languishing on the couch, here are few ideas to jump start your new year.

DEER HUNTING

Most deer hunters call it quits after the Christmas Holiday Deer Hunt, but you can take deer with archery equipment until Feb. 28.

The late archery season is a challenging time to hunt. For starters, there are about 200,000 fewer deer in the woods statewide than there were when archery season started in late September. Does are mostly bred and bucks are recovering from the rut in thick cover, emerging to feed generally at night.

On the other hand, you will have the woods to yourself, even on state-owned wildlife management areas. Also, you don't need a special permit to hunt our best public deer hunting areas.

One risk of hunting the later months of the archery season is that bucks start shedding their antlers. It's easy to mistake a mature antlerless buck for a doe in low light. If you intend to shoot a doe only, make sure the deer in your sights doesn't have pedicles on its head.

GOOSE HUNTING

Duck hunters have to work harder than usual to find birds this year, especially on public land, but Arkansas has an abundance of geese.

Outfitters lease many of the best fields, so you will probably have to pay if you want to play this game. That's the reality of modern hunting in the Natural State, but it's a great way to enjoy a fun shoot and bag a limit of snow geese and even white-fronted geese.

Prices vary among guides, but reputable outfitters provide decoys and blinds. You will help the outfitter put out decoys before the hunt and collect them afterwards. It doesn't take long, and it's part of the routine.

All you need is warm clothing, a 12-gauge shotgun and some 3-inch loads of BB, No. 1 or No. 2 non-toxic shot. Tungsten Super Shot and its offshoots make a 20-gauge a legitimate goose gun, too, but at $10 per shell, you will probably pick your shots more carefully.

SAUGER FISHING

Sauger, a close relative of the walleye, are on the move this month, and you can catch them on the Arkansas River below the locks and dams.

The best fishing occurs in moderate current. You can catch saugers from the banks with paddle-tail soft plastic swimbaits and twistertails, and with live worms and minnows on bottom rigs. You can catch them from boats trolling stickbaits and small crankbaits.

Like walleyes, saugers are very tasty. Fried or baked, they are a great wintertime treat.

TROUT FISHING

Arkansas is a trout fishing paradise in the winter.

In addition to our year-round trout streams in the White, North Fork and Little Red rivers, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also maintains seasonal trout fisheries in the Ouachita River below Blakely Dam, Carpenter Dam and Remmel Dam, and in the Little Missouri River below Greeson Dam. It also stocks trout in urban ponds and streams, including Rock Creek in Little Rock's Boyle Park.

Stocked rainbow trout in the Ouachita River are easy to catch from a boat. Anchor perpendicular to the current and fish prepared baits like PowerBait, Power Eggs, Power Worms, Gulp Alive, or even corn niblets on a light Carolina rig.

In low flow, the Little Missouri River is excellent for fly fishing with nymphs.

The year-round trout fisheries are great for all kinds of fishing right now. You can troll stickbaits for monster brown trout and rainbows. You can fly fish nymphs and streamers while drifting in a boat or wading.

STREAM FISHING

Right about now, walleyes and striped bass in reservoirs begin their spawning migrations into the headwaters of major rivers and large feeder streams. You can also catch smallmouth bass, Kentucky bass and largemouth bass in the same places.

Most anglers in these waters target walleye primarily. A productive tactic is to troll stickbaits on light tackle with 6-or 4-pound test line. Stripers will hit these lures, too. Battling a 20-pound striper on light tackle and light line is a rodeo, but if you are patient, you will land those fish. They can't really go anywhere to escape, so if you have a boat, you only need to stay with them.

The key is to set your drag properly. If it's too tight, a striper will break your line when it surges. If it's too loose, line can get momentarily slack and allow the fish to throw the lure. If the drag is right, it will maintain constant pressure until the fish tires itself out.

Bass are a bonus, but they are in prime condition in the winter, and they can be quite aggressive in cold weather.

During a walleye trip in 2023, Chris Larson and I discovered a new hole created when the Ouachita River changed course. It was full of big smallmouths, and they put a boldface exclamation point on an already fine day of walleye fishing.

There's a lot more besides, so get outside and enjoy.