Judge extends order blocking laws challenged by Arkansas prison board

Ruling in favor of the state Board of Corrections, a judge on Thursday extended her order blocking the enforcement of two state laws that the board contends violated the Arkansas Constitution by weakening the board's authority.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Patricia James converted the temporary restraining order she issued on Dec. 15 into a preliminary injunction, which will bar the enforcement of Act 185 and portions of Act 659 until the board's lawsuit challenging the laws is resolved.

The acts, passed during last year's Legislative session, were designed to have the state's corrections secretary work directly under the authority of the governor as opposed to the board.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Corrections Secretary Joe Profiri are among the defendants in the suit, and they are being represented by the attorney general's office.

The board's lawsuit contends the two laws violate the state constitution's Amendment 33, which was ratified in 1942. The amendment prevents the Legislature and governor from making certain changes to boards or commissions that oversee the state's charitable, penal or correctional institutions, as well as institutions of higher learning.

Abtin Mehdizadegan, a Little Rock attorney representing the board in the suit, told a gaggle of reporters after the daylong hearing was adjourned that he was "very appreciative of the court's obvious careful study and approach to the law."

Attorney General Tim Griffin, who was not in court today, responded to a message late Thursday by vowing to appeal.

"While I am disappointed in the ruling, I am confident in the work of my extraordinary team of attorneys and the case we are preparing on appeal to the Arkansas Supreme Court," he said.