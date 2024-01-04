It's anti-democracy

The "anti-Trumpers" like Colorado's four Democrat-appointed judges and Maine's Democrat-led-legislature-appointed Secretary of State all keep screaming "Amendment 14" to keep Donald Trump off their respective state's ballot. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment addresses those that "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same" (meaning the Constitution). Trump has not been convicted of such by any due process.

Now, these illiterates need to read Section 1 of the 14th Amendment which states "nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law." Where and/or when have these states offered any "due process" to Trump? Answer: Nowhere/never.

I believe this is yet another example of how the Democratic Party is attempting to destroy our democracy and become the sole "rulers" of our great country (soon to be former great country unless you take action).

RICHARD HARRIS

Conway

Advancement of truth

For the second time in less than two months, the Democrat-Gazette has published an editorial promoting the integrity of the 2020 election and referring to continuing doubters as unrealists and fools.

You reference the 57 percent of Republicans who still don't believe Joe Biden won. Do you have that statistic for Democrats? Independents? Because a survey shortly after the election cited about 24 percent and 17 percent of independents and Democrats, respectively, with doubts. And a more recent PBS survey reported 41 percent of Americans in general do not trust our elections.

Of the 60 judges you cite who said the election wasn't stolen, how many looked at evidence versus just dismissing the case due to the legal concept of the "standing" of the plaintiffs? And can you cite the sources who debunked the stories of "suitcases stuffed with ballots, late-night ballot dumps," etc.?

Why is it so important to the Democrat-Gazette to continue making the case that the 2020 election was fair, when over 40 percent of Americans disagree with you, and for good reason? Can't we just move forward and try to make improvements in the election process that restores our faith that all our votes will be fairly counted and assigned? Would this not be an easier and more productive task than telling your readers we aren't realists?

It was Nazi Germany's Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels who is credited with saying, "If you tell a lie long enough, it becomes the truth." As truth in our nation becomes more and more difficult to discern, please use your resources to advance ideas we have an opportunity to agree on.

JOHN DEWS

Hot Springs

Poet of the generation

This is why I love America: I just watched a transgender woman Harvard English professor discussing her new class she will be teaching in the spring: "Taylor Swift and Her World." Takes me back to my college course on Beat Generation literature from the '50s and '60s. Good stuff!

STEVE OWEN

Hot Springs Village

Don't have to read it

Very rarely will I respond to a specific letter, but the one by David Lewis, Jan. 1, begs a reply. He doesn't like the columns by Bradley Gitz and actually asks if the Democrat-Gazette can do better than Gitz and his opinions. Mr. Lewis uses such phrases as "warmed-over plum pudding" and "soot in the soup" to describe Gitz's latest column. Cute.

Me, I think the same way about John Brummett and his incessant rants against our governor and his praise for all things Democrat, yet I would never ask the Democrat-Gazette to "do better" than him. I choose not to read his columns just as Mr. Lewis can choose not to read Dr. Gitz's writings. I for one am very grateful that the Democrat-Gazette presents such a wide variety of perspectives and opinions, and allows us readers to choose what we want to read or what we don't want to read. The paper would indeed be boring if we were daily subjected to just one view. Just my opinion.

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Mellowing a little?

I must be mellowing somewhat in my twilight, as I am agreeing with John Brummett much more often. His writings of late, especially on the LEARNS and FOIA issues as well as the antics of our governor and attorney general have certainly been interesting and to the point.

I have read John's columns forever, but it was usually to find something with which to disagree or to get outright PO'ed about! However, it seems that John has also mellowed a bit lately and I believe credit should be given when earned.

His offerings and opinions, for the most part, seem fair, factual, and well-thought-out. John has the innate ability to read between the lines on many of the public issues and draw sensible conclusions. I would surmise that if you asked John if he believed that Joe and Hunter discussed Hunter's business dealings with China when Hunter bummed a ride on Air Force One or Two to China, his answer would be "Of course" or "without a doubt." I also believe John has stronger than expressed opinions on issues like the border crisis and others.

Keep on keeping on, John. I look forward to his offerings for information now rather that something to get ticked about. I also look forward to Mike Masterson's informative columns as well as Brenda Looper's once-a-weeker. Deus existo nobis.

HOWARD D. HUGHES

Little Rock