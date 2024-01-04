Massive O-line transfer leaves visit feeling good about Hogs

Massive Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Percy Lewis left his Arkansas visit feeling good about the Razorbacks.

"I really like it, man,” Lewis said. "I came on campus [and] the coaches were talking to me pretty good. I'm just ready to work now, man. I'm just ready for the season to start."

Lewis, 6-8 and 345 pounds, started in games against Western Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Southern Miss and Ole Miss and appeared in the Bulldogs’ first five games of the season.

He indicated the possibility of becoming a Razorback is there.

“[I’m] just taking everything in, what they're telling me, and weighing my options,” Lewis said. “But I really like it.”

Being a big guy and a lover of food, Lewis said the eating highlighted his trip to Fayetteville.

"The food was the highlight,” Lewis said. “I like the food. I love to eat.”

Lewis didn’t hesitate when talking about his favorite thing to eat.

"You cook a steak for me and cook it right, I'll do something to that steak,” Lewis said.

He had a career-best offensive grade of 93.6 and a run-blocking grade of 91.2 against Western Michigan, according to Pro Football Focus. He had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 85.5 in a 51-10 loss to Texas A&M on Nov. 11.

Lewis, who started 1 game in 13 appearances as a junior in 2022, played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College before becoming a Bulldog.

On3.com's industry ranking listed him as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall junior college prospect in 2022.

Lewis played at McAdams High School in Sallis, Miss., before attending MGCCC.

He spoke well of Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos.

"He's good,” Lewis said. “We’ve been communicating lately. He's ready for me to come up here, get right, get to grinding. He's ready to see me improve. I've got a few things to polish up, and I feel like he's going to be the guy to get me right."

It appears he’ll make his way to Oxford, Miss., after his trip to Fayetteville.

"I'm supposed to be going to Ole Miss [on Friday],” he said. “I might take a few more visits this weekend — I don't know yet. I might just go on and close it up Saturday.”

The chance to stay in the SEC is a big deal to him.

"It means a lot, man,” he said. “It means a lot. SEC is the hardest ball in college right now. I was going to go Pac-12, but I said ‘Nah, I better just go ahead and stay in the SEC.’ It would've been a big difference, though, but the best thing for me to do is stay in the SEC [rather] than the Pac-12."