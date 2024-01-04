Miami rolls in 2nd half

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, Matthew Cleveland and Norchad Omier each added 23 and Miami beat No. 16 Clemson 95-82 on Wednesday night to improve to 9-0 at home this season.

Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each added 12 for the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0), who are 7-3 against ranked opponents since the start of last season. Pack scored 13 of Miami's points in a 21-6 run that gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead with 10 minutes left, and they stayed up the rest of the way.

Joseph Girard III scored 18 points and PJ Hall scored 17 before fouling out for Clemson (11-2, 1-1). Chase Hunter scored 16 for the Tigers -- who led by six at the half, by eight early in the second half and were seeking their first 12-1 start since the 2017-18 season.

In another Top 25 game Wednesday, Dre Davis scored 17 points and Kadary Richmond added 16 points as Seton Hall defeated No. 23 Providence 61-57. Save for a brief stretch in the second half, the Pirates (9-5, 2-1) held the lead over the final 28 minutes. Josh Oduro led Providence (11-3, 2-1) with a game-high 23 points.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

Bella Fontleroy scored 16 of her 21 points in a big second-half comeback for sixth-ranked Baylor, which won 71-50 over No. 23 TCU in a matchup of undefeated Big 12 teams in the Bears' first game at their new arena. ... Aaliyah Moore and Madison Booker each scored 18 points and No. 10 Texas got off to a quick start and rolled past Texas Tech 74-47. ... Ayoka Lee had 27 points with 11 rebounds and No. 11 Kansas State held Houston to 14 second-half points in a 72-38 victory. ... Led by red-hot Paige Bueckers' 24 points, No. 12 UConn crushed its second consecutive ranked conference opponent and its fourth Top 25 team, rolling over No. 21 Creighton 94-50. ... Unique Drake scored 24 points, including the final nine for St. John's, in the Red Storm's 57-56 win over No. 19 Marquette. ... Kyah Watson scored 14 points, Jordan Harrison added 13 and No. 24 West Virginia defeated Cincinnati 68-53.

