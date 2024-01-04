New Jersey imam killed outside mosque

A New Jersey imam was gunned down outside his mosque before dawn Wednesday, leaving authorities hunting for a shooter and saying they've found no evidence yet that an anti-Muslim bias played a part in the shooting.

Imam Hassan Sharif was in his car when he was shot more than once at about 6 a.m. near the Masjid-Muhammad Mosque in Newark, the state's largest city, Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens said at a news conference. Sharif was taken to a nearby hospital but died in the afternoon.

"I know that in light of global events and with a rise in bias directed at many communities we're experiencing across our state -- particularly the Muslim community -- there are many in New Jersey right now who are feeling a heightened sense of fear or anxiety at the news of this slaying," Attorney General Matt Platkin said.

Sharif had been a resident imam at the local mosque for five years, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He remembered the imam as a leader in the interfaith community who worked to keep the city safe.

Capitols evacuated after bomb threats

A bomb threat emailed to officials in several states early Wednesday briefly disrupted government affairs and prompted evacuations at some state capitols, but no explosives were found and federal officials quickly dismissed the threats as a hoax.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana were among the states that evacuated statehouse offices or buildings.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on X that the Capitol was evacuated while state police investigated a threat received by the secretary of state's office. Lawmakers were elsewhere for ethics training, but secretary of state spokeswoman Michon Lindstrom said some candidate filings were disrupted.

The "mass email" warned of multiple explosives that would go off in a few hours.

Public safety officials locked down the Mississippi Capitol on the second day of the legislative session, and the state Senate delayed its morning meeting. The building was evacuated, and bomb-sniffing dogs circled before an all-clear was given.

The closures were brief and disruptions minimal in most states.

Montana's Capitol reopened within two hours after a sweep of the building was completed and the threat was found not to be credible, said Megan Grotzke, spokesperson for the Department of Administration.

In Minnesota, oral arguments at the state Supreme Court inside the Capitol were interrupted, but were moved to other courtrooms in the Minnesota Judicial Center, said Kyle Christopherson, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Judicial Branch.

Other states -- including Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Missouri and Maryland -- received threats, but didn't close.

Security protection for Pompeo renewed

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has renewed taxpayer-funded protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top aides, who have been the target of persistent threats from Iran.

The State Department notified Congress late last month that the threats against Pompeo and Trump administration Iran envoy Brian Hook remain "serious and credible" and continue to warrant government-provided security details.

The notifications are dated Dec. 19 but were not transmitted to Congress until Dec. 22. They were obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The discrepancy arises because Pompeo, as a former Cabinet secretary, automatically had government security for several months after leaving office.

The Associated Press reported in March 2022 that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook. The latest determinations do not give a dollar amount for the protection.

The notifications do not specifically identify Iran as the source of the threats.

N.Y. hiker saved after slip from summit

Forest rangers successfully rescued an upstate New York hiker who survived a frigid night on a rugged Adirondack mountain peak trapped above a cliff, after she slipped and fell hundreds of feet down from the summit.

"I thought I might have froze to death. There were like 45-mile-an-hour winds up there," veteran hiker Hope Lloyd said Wednesday.

Lloyd, 46, was solo hiking on the day after Christmas when she lost her footing at around 5:30 p.m. near the top of South Dix Mountain. Lloyd and state rangers said she skidded several hundred feet over steep snow and down a slippery rock slab. She was heading straight toward a cliff but was stopped by a small spruce tree.

Conditions were treacherous on the 4,060-foot mountain, one of the Adirondack High Peaks, with heavy rain and areas of deep snow and slick ice, according to Ranger Jamison Martin. Temperatures were in the low 30s on the summit.

Martin and another forest ranger reached her by 1:30 a.m. -- about eight hours after her fall. They gave her warm liquids, food and dry clothing and soon helped her bushwhack back to the trail. They reached her vehicle at 6:30 a.m.



