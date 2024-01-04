NFL Players That Can Hit Bonuses and Incentives With Big Week 18 Stats

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Players with incentive-laden contracts and big performance bonuses may be extra motivated in the final week of the 2023 regular season. As a sports bettor, you can profit on the players looking to profit. There is some debate as to whether teams want to help players reach their bonus levels considering owners would have to pay them more money. Generally, coaches will show good faith toward their players and try to help them reach their incentives or at the very least not stand in the way.

Here are the players looking to cash in on the season thanks to big games in Week 18.

Austin Ekeler The Chargers running back needs 110 all-purpose yards for a $100K bonus. This week the Chargers face the Chiefs, who will likely be resting their starters. Odell Beckham, Jr. The Ravens wide receiver needs five catches for a $250K bonus. He also needs two touchdowns for a $500K bonus and 185 yards for a $750k bonus. Lamar Jackson will be sitting, as should most of the Ravens' starters considering they have the No. 1 seed locked up in the AFC. Baltimore is playing Pittsburgh, who is battling for their playoff lives. Jordan Love Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports The Packers' first-year starter gets a $500K bonus if Green Bay make the playoffs. Consider everyone on the Packers extra motivated this weekend. DeAndre Hopkins The Titans veteran needs just 49 yards for a $1 million bonus. He also needs seven catches to cash in another $250k. This week the Titans face the Jaguars, who have allowed an average of 12.5 catches and 155 receiving yards per game to wideouts across the last eight contests. It's an expensive 49 yards for the Titans. Geno Smith Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports The Seahawks passer gets a two-million-dollar bonus if Seattle makes it to the playoffs. Not only do the Seahawks have to beat the Cardinals this weekend but they also need the Packers to lose to get a post-season berth. Dalton Schultz The Texans tight end needs just four receptions for a $250K bonus. With no Tank Dell and the fact that the Colts have allowed an average of 4.5 catches per game to tight ends across the last seven games, look carefully at Schultz's player props when they are released. Devin Singletary Houston's veteran rusher needs 165 yards for $125K. This number is lofty, but the Colts have allowed 122 rushing yards per game to opposing runners across the last seven games. Consider Singletary for your DFS slates.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.