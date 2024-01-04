FOOTBALL

Fire damages WR's home

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and his family are safe after fire rescue crews responded to a large fire at his South Florida home Wednesday afternoon. The house, which is located in Southwest Ranches about 30 miles northwest of Miami, was shown Wednesday on local station WSVN 7 News with a large amount of black smoke coming out of the roof as firefighters doused it with water. Hill had been at Dolphins practice as Miami prepares for its regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, but he left after being told about the fire. Hill paid $6.9 million in May 2022 for the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property. Hill, 29, currently leads the NFL with 1,717 yards receiving and has 12 touchdowns. He is the only player in NFL history to record at least 1,700 yards in multiple seasons.

Cowboys place 7 on Pro Bowl

Quarterback Dak Prescott, receiver CeeDee Lamb and edge rusher Micah Parsons head a list of seven Dallas Cowboys named to the 2023 Pro Bowl as members of the NFC team. The others were guard Zack Martin, cornerback DaRon Bland, punter Bryan Anger and kicker Brandon Aubrey. Lamb, Martin, Parsons and Bland were named to the team as starters. Martin made it for the ninth time, tying him for the fifth-most by a Cowboys player. Lamb and Parsons made it for the third consecutive season and Prescott made it for the third time in his career.

Jackson to sit vs. Steelers

Lamar Jackson is again missing the end of the regular season, except this time it's a good sign for the Baltimore Ravens. Jackson will not play in Baltimore's finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday. Harbaugh said Tyler Huntley will start at quarterback for the Ravens, who have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs. Josh Johnson will be Huntley's backup. The announcement was no surprise now that Baltimore has wrapped up a first-round bye in the postseason. Jackson, who missed the end of 2021 and 2022 because of injuries, has started all 16 games so far this season.

Mahomes out vs. Chargers

Patrick Mahomes will sit out the Kansas City Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers on Sunday in Los Angeles with their eighth consecutive AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs already locked up. The Chiefs can do no better or worse in their postseason positioning after last week's win over Cincinnati clinched the division, so Coach Andy Reid said Wednesday that Mahomes would get a week of rest. Veteran backup Blaine Gabbert will start and second-year pro Chris Oladokun, who has spent the season on the practice squad, will be the primary backup.

Rams resting starters

Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Kyren Williams, Cooper Kupp and linebacker Ernest Jones will not play in the playoff-bound Los Angeles Rams' regular-season finale at San Francisco. Carson Wentz will make his first start for the Rams (9-7) on Sunday, Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday. Los Angeles also will be without Williams, the NFL's second-leading rusher; Kupp, the Super Bowl 56 MVP; Donald, the seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman; and Jones, the Rams' leading tackler. The Rams have clinched their fifth playoff spot in McVay's seven seasons, and earning a slightly higher seed clearly means little to the coach with most of the NFC playoff picture still in flux behind the top-seeded 49ers.

Alabama center enters portal

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin, who struggled with errant snaps against Michigan in the College Football Playoffs, has entered the transfer portal. McLaughlin started all 14 games in his fourth season with the Crimson Tide, who lost to the Wolverines 27-20 in the Rose Bowl. But his snap was low on the final fourth-down play, when quarterback Jalen Milroe was stopped trying to run up the middle. McLaughlin also had two poor snaps on a drive early in the second half, a problem that had crept up multiple times during the season.

LSU fires 4 defensive coaches

LSU Coach Brian Kelly fired defensive coordinator Matt House and three other defensive assistants on Wednesday. In a statement released by LSU, Kelly said he informed House, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey that they would not be retained for the 2024 season. "Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly," said Kelly, who thanked the coaches for their efforts but said the staff changes were in "the best interests of our program." The announcement came two days after LSU closed out a 10-3 2023 campaign with a 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

TENNIS

Gauff advances in Auckland

U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff overcame hard-hitting Czech teenager Barbara Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 to extend her winning the start to the year and the defense of her title at the Auckland Tennis Classic. The 16-year-old Fruhvirtova came out hitting harder than any player at the tournament so far: generating enormous power off both hands. She troubled Gauff at first and broke the American's serve to love in the third game of the first set. Gauff immediately broke back in a game of 14 points to level the set at 2-2. After saving a break point in her next service game, Gauff broke again to lead 4-2. She served for the first set at 5-3 and had to save a break point before clinching the set in 40 minutes. Fruhvirtova tested Gauff with more high top-spin but Gauff came through and finished the set with an ace.

BASKETBALL

Grambling wins by 141 points

Grambling State set an NCAA Division I record for margin of victory in men's or women's basketball with a 159-18 blowout of College of Biblical Studies on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers' 141-point cushion topped Savannah State women's 155-26 rout of Wesleyan (Georgia) in November 2018. Grambling led 34-0 before CBS scored its first basket with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter. The Tigers -- who play in the Southwest Athletic Conference comprised of historically Black colleges and universities -- led 46-6 after 10 minutes and 82-10 at halftime and allowed just three points in the third on the way to their record-setting performance.

BASEBALL

Brewers trade for LHP

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Bryan Hudson from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Justin Chambers on Wednesday in an exchange of left-handed pitchers. Los Angeles also will receive either cash or a player to be named. Hudson, 26, went 0-0 with a 7.27 ERA in six appearances for the Dodgers last season with seven strikeouts and four walks in 8 2/3 innings. Los Angeles designated Hudson for assignment last week to make room on their roster for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the Japanese right-hander who signed a $325 million, 12-year contract.

A security guard looks on as first responders make their way into the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Fire rescue crews alongside the Broward Sheriff's Office worked to put out a two-alarm fire at a home belonging to Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill inside the private neighborhood. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)



