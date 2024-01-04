Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 4, 1924

VAN BUREN -- Parties in wagons, truck and automobiles from the Crawford county hills and farm sections were arriving here tonight to be present for the trial of Will ("Son") Bettis and Spurgeon Rock, negroes charged with murder and criminal assault following the death of Mrs. Bob Latimer in her Catcher settlement home last Friday. ... In anticipation of a record crowd at the trial, Sheriff A. D. Maxey today appointed a corps of deputies to serve at the courthouse tomorrow. The alleged intention of certain Catcher settlement men to "go to Van Buren and see the job done right" seems to be responsible for the sheriff's measures.

50 years ago

Jan. 4, 1974

Traffic skidded to a standstill across most of Arkansas Wednesday night and Thursday as icy wetness fell. At least five deaths, four of them in traffic accidents, where attributed to the frigid weather. Motorists by the hundreds were stranded, and little relief from icy roadways was expected before Saturday.

25 years ago

Jan 4, 1999

For the first time in 22 years, no woman will be among the 35 senators when the Legislature convenes its regular session. When state Sen. Peggy Jeffries, R-Fort Smith, decided in 1998 not to seek a second term, the upper chamber lost its only female member. The Senate will be the only all-male state legislative chamber in the nation, according to the Center for the American Woman and Politics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J. That distinction is not pleasing to many in Arkansas politics. The 100-member House of Representatives will have 20 women, down two from 1997.

10 years ago

Jan. 4, 2014

Four months after a state law took effect allowing the sale of unpasteurized milk, the Arkansas Health Department has yet to identify an illness "definitively linked" to consuming the beverage. But the department is continuing an informational campaign about the risks associated with raw milk as sales from dairy farms across the state are increasing. Arkansas joined 29 other states to allow the sale of raw milk when the Legislature passed Act 1209 despite the objections of the Health Department, which warned that it could lead to bacterial outbreaks and infections from Brucella, E. coli, salmonella and listeria. The act allows farmers to sell up to 500 gallons of raw milk per month. But the actual amount sold since the law went into effect in mid-August is unknown because the Health Department does not regulate the sales, a spokesman said.