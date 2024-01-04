PREP FOOTBALL: Fayetteville QB Drake Lindsey named Gatorade Player of the Year

FOOTBALL

Fayetteville's Lindsey earns state Gatorade honor

Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey was named this season's Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas on Wednesday.

Lindsey, a 6-5, 225-pound Minnesota signee, led the Bulldogs to their first 13-0 season and the program's sixth state championship this season. He was recently named the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Year.

He passed for 3,745 yards with 52 touchdowns and 2 interceptions and completed 69.9% of his passes.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette