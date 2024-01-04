Prosecutors want to seek death penalty for Missouri woman accused of killing pregnant Arkansas woman and her unborn baby

BENTONVILLE -- Federal prosecutors will meet later this month with U.S. Department of Justice officials in Washington, D.C., about whether to seek the death penalty for a Missouri woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and her baby.
Benton
Today at 10:53 a.m.
BENTONVILLE -- Federal prosecutors will meet later this month with U.S. Department of Justice officials in Washington, D.C., about whether to seek the death penalty for a Missouri woman accused of killing a pregnant woman and her baby.
Benton