Robinson’s Murphy, 2 from NLR head to Parkview

As the spring semester gets set to begin, three high school football players took to social media Wednesday to announce they would spend it at a new school, Little Rock Parkview.

Quentin Murphy got the day started by announcing he had transferred from Joe T. Robinson in Little Rock to Parkview. Both are Class 5A schools.

A 3-star recruit at quarterback, Murphy started for the Senators the previous two seasons, passing for 892 yards this season while dealing with injuries and 1,388 yards as a sophomore. He rushed for 697 yards this season and 569 in 2022.

Murphy holds scholarship offers from 16 Division I schools, including Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado, Georgia and Ole Miss.

He joins the two-time reigning 5A state champion Patriots, who will need a quarterback with the graduation of senior Eric McGehee, a University of Central Arkansas signee.

"I want to thank the coaching staff and teammates from Robinson that has watched me grow over the years," Murphy said in a statement released on social media. "I know Y'all Will have success and still have greatness in front of you.

"With that being said, I will be transferring to Parkview High School for my senior year of high school."

On Wednesday night, two North Little Rock players announced they would be joining Murphy on the 2024 Parkview team. Junior wide receiver Jace White and junior defensive lineman Micah Johnson both announced they had transferred on social media Wednesday afternoon.

All three players have already enrolled and will attend Parkview for this semester.

White led North Little Rock with 56 catches, 831 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns this season. North Little Rock finished the season 3-8 and lost in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs to Rogers.

"I want to personally thank the coaching staff and teammates at NLR for all that we accomplished together," White said in a post on social media. "Those memories we shared will never be forgotten as I embark on a new journey, my final season. Your support means so much."

"To the NLR Coaching Staff and my teammates, I'm forever grateful for the time we shared and the memories that will last a lifetime," Johnson said in a post on social media. "I've decided to embark on a new journey and hope that you wish me well. Keep striving for greatness but most importantly Keep God first."

The transfers came one day after freshman Hakim Frampton announced his transfer from Buena Park, Calif., to Joe T. Robinson.

Frampton, the son of former Arkansas State University football player Dwayne Frampton, holds seven Division I offers, including ones from Auburn, Washington State, Oregon State and UNLV. He is the second transfer to the Senators from California in the past 12 months, following 3-star junior Jakob Coleman prior to the 2023 season.