TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

GIRLS

BEEBE 46, LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 43 Hannah Johnson's 20 points led Beebe (9-7, 3-0 5A-Central) to a comeback victory. Deija Lockhart scored nine points and Bailey Barton had eight points for the Lady Badgers.

EAST POINSETT COUNTY 55, RECTOR 51 Rylee Wilburn posted 27 points, 12 rebounds and 5 steals for Rector (4-8, 3-4 2A-3) in its loss to East Poinsett County.

HAMBURG 67, CROSSETT 22 Lainey Tippen had 22 points and four assists to lead Hamburg (13-3, 1-0 4A-8) to a blowout of its rivals. Makayla Miller hit six three-pointers and finished with 22 points, while Zaniya Mooney ended with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Lions.

HARRISBURG 51, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 25 Liz Green turned in 16 points to lift Harrisburg (10-5, 1-2 3A-3) to its third consecutive victory. Cree Willfond chipped in with 14 points.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 53, DANVILLE 58 Olivia Sorg scored 19 points as Maumelle Charter (15-8) took out the Lady Little Johns. Libby Counts had 11 points, 15 rebounds and 3 blocks for the Lady Falcons.

McGEHEE 70, DEWITT 30 Cy'nara Robinson finished with 25 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals to lead McGehee (12-5, 2-0 3A-8). Amiah Esaw had 17 points, 6 steals and 3 assists, and Jaliyah Boyd added eight points and four rebounds for the Lady Owls.

OUACHITA 58, CADDO HILLS 39 Olivia Waters finished with 16 points as Ouachita (16-7, 3-1 2A-8) skated past the Lady Indians. Rylee Gray had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Delaney Daniell posted 11 points for the Lady Warriors. Jillian Martinez also added 8 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists in the win.

BOYS

BLYTHEVILLE 57, POCAHONTAS 40 Johmir Guyton pushed in 21 points and four assists for Blytheville (4-8, 2-4 4A-3), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Tyrin Walker added 12 points for the Chickasaws.

CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 77, LAKE VILLAGE 61 Za Smith dropped 32 to points to get Camden Harmony Grove (5-5, 1-0 3A-8) off to a promising start to the new year. Caleb Johnson scored 21 points, Tristen Herndon scored 13 points and Harry Nix ended with 10 points for the Hornets. Rakebrien Wallace ended with 19 points and six rebounds for Lake Village (4-8, 0-3).

HAMBURG 61, CROSSETT 47 Jeremiah Watkins played his way to 16 points in a home win for Hamburg (7-6, 1-0 4A-8). Bodie Bowden scored 13 points and Jay Alan Johnston contributed 12 points and six rebounds for the Lions.

JOE T. ROBINSON 74, LONOKE 48 Michael Moka went 8 of 10 from the floor and scored 17 points as Robinson (6-12, 4-1 4A-5) blasted the Jackrabbits. Tristan Jahnke ended with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Micah Moore followed with 12 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists for the Senators.

MAUMELLE CHARTER 63, DANVILLE 43 Reese Shearon's 23 points ignited Maumelle Charter (13-7).

NEWPORT 70, SALEM 50 Tres Chaten had a team-high 32 points as Newport (2-12) pounded its foes to stop a three-game skid.

PIGGOTT 72, SOUTHLAND, MO. 53 William Lucas had 19 points to carry Piggott (1-11) to its first win. Cole James chimed in with 18 points for the Mohawks.

RECTOR 83, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 73 A 42-point performance from Cooper Rabjohn catapulted Rector (9-6, 3-3 2A-3) past the Warriors.