Section of President Clinton Ave. closed later this month

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that a section of President Clinton Avenue in downtown Little Rock will be fully closed later this month for 19 days.

Construction on the new Interstate 30 westbound Arkansas River bridge, which passes over President Clinton Avenue, will result in the closure of the street between Mahlon Martin and Sherman Streets. The section will be closed from Thursday, Jan. 11 through Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Traffic will for that area will be detoured to Third Street.



