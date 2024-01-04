Starting over





FAYETTEVILLE -- Entering the University of Arkansas women's basketball team's SEC opener tonight at Kentucky, seventh-year Razorbacks Coach Mike Neighbors said he has stressed to his players the importance of viewing it as a new season.

The Razorbacks (12-3), who will be facing Kentucky at Rupp Arena instead of the Wildcats' usual women's basketball home Memorial Coliseum due to renovations, enter their league slate with work to do toward their NCAA Tournament aspirations.

For Arkansas to have the type of success in SEC play required for a berth, it will require not looking at an opponent's record, Neighbors said. The Razorbacks have an opportunity against Kentucky (7-7) to demonstrate they won't take anyone lightly.

"They will have our respect simply because it's an SEC game," Neighbors said. "It is Kentucky. They all are worth one game. That's where we start this speech that you don't get a bonus point in the win-loss column for beating somebody that might be 14-0 as compared to somebody that's 7-7 overall.

"We're all back to 0-0, and I know Kentucky will approach it that way."

Kentucky Coach Kyra Elzy expressed similar respect for the league. The Wildcats have the SEC's worst record and had a 14th-place finish in the conference a season ago.

"The conference is what it is," Elzy said. "It's a gauntlet. It's going to be a dogfight day-in and day-out. We look forward to it. That's why you come to the SEC: In order to be the best, you have to play against the best."

Contributing to the Wildcats' .500 record in nonconference play was Elzy challenging her team with a tough schedule. Kentucky lost to No. 3 Colorado, No. 10 North Carolina State and No. 18 Louisville. It also fell to Minnesota and defeated Boston College.

"She's trying to do what we talk about in our league meetings all the time about doing what's best for our league and going out and challenge herself," Neighbors said of Elzy. "Not everybody does."

Each team enters the game on winning streaks. Kentucky has won three consecutive games since losing to Louisville, and Arkansas has strung together four wins in a row since a shocking loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Headlining the Wildcats' roster are 6-3 senior forward Ajae Petty and 5-11 senior guard Maddie Scherr. Petty leads Kentucky with 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, and Scherr averages 15.8 points and 3.9 assists.

"Petty would get my vote for the biggest jump [since last season] from impact," Neighbors said. "She's obviously worked her tail off during the offseason. She looks like a different player.

"Then Maddie Scherr, to me always, that's a kid that if we'd have gone out recruiting, all of us could pick out her. She's healthy. I think it's the difference with her -- the difference between her and being healthy and not healthy."

It will be the Razorbacks' second time to play at Rupp Arena, where they lost 87-60 on Feb. 18, 2007. Last season, Arkansas won in Lexington, Ky., for the first time since 2003 with a 71-50 victory.

"I do hope kids get their cell phone cameras out, take some pictures and get a picture on the logo," Neighbors said. "I think that's part of the experience. We've all got a little checklist -- or when you get my age, that you do -- of places you want to say that you've played.

"I'm excited for our kids to see it."





Arkansas women at Kentucky

WHEN 6 p.m. Central today

WHERE Rupp Arena, Lexington, Ky.

RECORDS Arkansas 12-3, 0-0 SEC; Kentucky 7-7, 0-0

SERIES Kentucky leads 26-15

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Sr. 10.4 4.3

G Samara Spencer, 5-7, Jr. 11.9 3.9

G Taliah Scott, 5-9, Fr. 23.0 3.5

G Saylor Poffenbarger, 6-2, So. 10.5 12.7

F Maryam Dauda, 6-4, So. 8.3 6.3

COACH Mike Neighbors (132-80 in seventh season at Arkansas, 230-121 in 11th season overall)

KENTUCKY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Maddie Scherr, 5-10, Sr. 15.8 4.1

G Brooklynn Miles, 5-5, Jr. 5.7 2.8

G Cassidy Rowe, 5-5, So. 2.2 1.1

G Emma King, 5-10, Sr. 4.7 3.3

F Ajae Petty, 6-3, Sr. 15.9 9.9

COACH Kyra Elzy (56-47 in fourth season at Kentucky and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Arkansas Kentucky

72.9 Points for 66.0

63.5 Points against 69.5

-1.7 Rebound margin -2.5

+2.1 Turnover margin +0.1

38.9 FG pct. 42.1

31.5 3-pt pct. 28.7

70.6 FT pct. 65.5

CHALK TALK Arkansas has lost its past five SEC openers. … Last season, the Razorbacks won in Lexington, Ky., for the first time since 2003. … Arkansas freshman guard Taliah Scott has been named SEC freshman of the week five times this season. It matches Saylor Poffenbarger (2022-23) for most times a Razorback has won the award. … Kentucky is on a three-game winning streak, its longest of the season. … Poffenbarger is averaging 12.7 rebounds per game, which leads the SEC and is second in Division I. With 16 games left on the regular season schedule, Poffenbarger is 2 rebounds shy of cracking the program’s top 20 leaderboard for single-season rebounds. Her 156 defensive rebounds rank fourth-most in a season.

















Kentucky senior guard Maddie Scherr averages 15.8 points and 3.9 assists per game for the Wildcats, who host Arkansas tonight in both teams’ SEC opener. (AP/Nell Redmond)





