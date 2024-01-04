Top Ten Books of 2023

Here are my top 10 favorite books of 2023. I read 115 books, so there were many to choose from. I have listed them in alphabetical order, not necessarily in numerical ranking.

2023 top 10 reads

A Killing of Innocents by Deborah Crombie the latest Kincaid/Duncan book

A World of Curiosities - Louise Penney’s newest

Bear Town by Fredrik Backman

Lab Girl by Hope Jahren

Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

The Ride of her Life by Elizabeth Letts

The Rose Code by Kate Quinn

The Curator (3rd book in the Washington Poe series) by M.W.Craven

The Homecoming of Samuel Lake – Jenny Wingfield

The Longmire Defense – the newest Longmire book, by Craig Johnson





New (to me) favorite mystery series

Ruth Galloway series by Elly Griffiths

DCI Harry Grimm series by David J. Gatward

Washington Poe series by M.W. Craven





My go-to writers when there is a new one available (I have read them all so far)

C.J. Box

Lee Child

Ann Cleeves

Deborah Crombie

Paul Dorion

Vince Flynn

Craig Johnson

Louise Penney