Top Ten Books of 2023

Here are my top 10 favorite books of 2023. I read 115 books, so there were many to choose from. I have listed them in alphabetical order, not necessarily in numerical ranking.
2023 top 10 reads
A Killing of Innocents by Deborah Crombie the latest Kincaid/Duncan book
A World of Curiosities - Louise Penney’s newest
Bear Town by Fredrik Backman
Lab Girl by Hope Jahren
Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt
The Ride of her Life by Elizabeth Letts
The Rose Code by Kate Quinn
The Curator (3rd book in the Washington Poe series) by M.W.Craven
The Homecoming of Samuel Lake – Jenny Wingfield
The Longmire Defense – the newest Longmire book, by Craig Johnson
New (to me) favorite mystery series
Ruth Galloway series by Elly Griffiths
DCI Harry Grimm series by David J. Gatward
Washington Poe series by M.W. Craven
My go-to writers when there is a new one available (I have read them all so far)
C.J. Box
Lee Child
Ann Cleeves
Deborah Crombie
Paul Dorion
Vince Flynn
Craig Johnson
Louise Penney