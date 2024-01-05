4 people die on Arkansas roadways

Four people were killed and two more were hurt in four crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday and Wednesday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Nelson Honeycutt, 39, of Cozahome was killed about 11:50 a.m. Tuesday when the 2013 Hyundai Sonata he was driving east on U.S. 62/412 east of Yellville crossed the centerline and hit the front of a 2004 Ford F-150, according to a report.

The driver of the Ford, 67-year-old Frederick Ridge of Malvern, was taken to a Springfield, Mo., hospital for treatment.

Shalitha Waters, 32, of Crossett died about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday after the 2021 Nissan Versa she was driving west on U.S. 82 near Junction City crossed the centerline, colliding head-on with a Mack 18-wheeler truck, according to a report.

Waters' vehicle caught fire after the crash, the report states. No other injuries were reported.

Brittany Edwards, 32, of Conway died at 6:49 p.m. Wednesday after the 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 she was a passenger in collided with a concrete divider wall on Interstate 40 in Conway and rolled over, ejecting her and the driver, Sean Edwards, 33, of Conway, according to a report.

Sean Edwards was driving at a high speed and attempting to pass other drivers when he lost control of the vehicle, police said. He was taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

Leyton McMasters, 24, of Beebe was struck and killed by a 2018 Nissan Rogue around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday as he was crossing U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville on foot, according to a report.

State troopers investigating each of the four collisions reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.