Van Buren, circa 1940: "Granpa Snazzy" was represented by the man with the wild hair and beard inside Meir's Drug Store. Granpa Snazzy is one of the fictional characters made famous by comedian Bob Burns, who helped perpetuate Arkansas' hillbilly image on radio and in the movies.

