Basketball Games of the Night

BOYS GAME OF THE NIGHT

Jonesboro (9-6, 0-0 6A-Central) at Bryant (16-2, 0-0 6A-Central)

WHEN 7:15 p.m.

WHERE Hornet Arena, Bryant

WHY THE INTRIGUE The league opener is a big one for both of these teams, and it comes just as the new year begins. Defending Class 6A champ Jonesboro is starting to round into form after going through a rough four-game losing streak in mid-December. However, all of those losses were by single digits. The Golden Hurricane have since won four straight and captured the Ronnie Brogdon Invitational a week ago. Bryant, however, is the hottest team in the class, having won 16 straight contests. Fourteen of those victories were by double digits as well.

NOTEWORTHY Kellen Robinson, who transferred in after starring at Episcopal Collegiate last season, is averaging more than 23 points per game for Bryant. He had a string of 13 straight outings of at least 20 points earlier in the season. ... Jonesboro has won state titles in each of the past three seasons (two in Class 5A). ... Bryant lost both meetings with the Golden Hurricane last season by an average of 15 points. ... A date with Class 4A Blytheville awaits Jonesboro next Tuesday.

OTHER BIG GAMES Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber, Benton at Hot Springs, Pulaski Academy at Clinton, Corning at Manila, Bigelow at England, Bradley at Kirby

GIRLS GAME OF THE NIGHT

Conway (12-5, 0-0 6A-Central) at North Little Rock (16-2, 0-0 6A-Central)

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Charging Wildcat Arena, North Little Rock

WHY THE INTRIGUE One or the other has won the past two Class 6A state championships, but each is a perennial title contender. Conway has dominated head-to-head encounters for the past two seasons, but the Lady Wampus Cats lost a lot of production from last year and have had to throw their newcomers into action early, which has seemingly started to pay dividends. North Little Rock has a lot of experience back and is getting big-time games from senior Madison Hatley. Anything other than a nip-and-tuck battle would be surprising.

NOTEWORTHY Conway has won nine of the past 11 in the series. ... Seven of North Little Rock's 16 wins have been against teams from outside of Arkansas. ... Alexis Cox averaged more than 18 points per game last week for Conway at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Also, Emerie Bohanon hit 13 total three-pointers during the event. ... North Little Rock plays two of its next three at home after today. It'll travel to Little Rock Southwest next Tuesday.

OTHER BIG GAMES Bentonville at Fort Smith Northside, West Memphis at Marion, Farmington at Gravette, Baptist Prep at Dover, Quitman at Izard County, Bradley at Kirby