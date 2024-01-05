Beard has Rebs clicking

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ole Miss has only one win over a Quadrant 1 team entering SEC play this season, but the Rebels also have no losses after wrapping up the pre-conference portion of their schedule with a 95-78 win over Bryant on Sunday.

Coach Chris Beard, the former head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock, Texas Tech and Texas, has made an immediate impact, steering the Rebels to a 13-0 start in his debut. The 13-0 record tied the 2007-08 team for the best start in school history and equaled the program record for consecutive wins.

"When I think of those kinds of things I just think of the players," Beard said Sunday. "The players deserve all of the credit.

"I'll say this about records and things, if we're going to do the things we want to get done here and why we came to Oxford, there are going to be a lot of records that need to be approached and broken over the years and over the next months and weeks."

The Rebels join No. 3 Houston (13-0) and No. 19 James Madison (13-0) as the only unbeaten Division I teams in the country.

Ole Miss can break both of its school-best marks Saturday, but they won't come easy as Beard's bunch plays at No. 5 Tennessee (10-3), the highest-ranked team in the SEC.

Milestone man

Kentucky Coach John Calipari reached 800 official Division I wins in the Wildcats' 96-70 win over Illinois State last Friday.

The Wildcats didn't make a big deal of the milestone at Rupp Arena that day, as he had originally achieved win No. 800 on Jan. 26, 2022, with a win over Mississippi State in which Calipari publicly thanked his players at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky. However, the official NCAA records only reflected 758 wins at that time as it had vacated one season each at UMass and Memphis due to the use of ineligible players Marcus Camby and Derrick Rose.

Vol items

Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes won his 789th career game with Tuesday's 87-50 home victory over Norfolk State. He is 14th on the all-time wins list for Division I coaches, trailing Kentucky's John Calipari by 11 for the most among active coaches.

The nature of the victory and the win number were not particularly noteworthy, but by beating the Spartans, Barnes registered a win over his 200th different Division I opponent.

Tennessee rose to No. 5 in the Associated Press poll Monday, the 19th time in Barnes' six seasons they pulled down a top-five ranking. In the 70 seasons prior to Barnes' arrival, Tennessee was ranked in the top five in 17 polls.

Seven of those instances came during the 2007-08 season under current Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl. The Volunteers moved up to No. 3 in the poll of Jan. 21, 2008, fell to No. 7 the following week, returned to the top five at No. 4 on Feb. 11 and spent the six weeks of the season there. That stint included a week at No. 1 starting Feb. 25. The Volunteers were No. 4 when they lost 92-91 to Arkansas on Steven Hill's last-second jumper at the SEC Tournament on March 15 at Georgia Tech's Alexander Memorial Coliseum after a tornado struck the Georgia Dome the day before.

The Volunteers reached a reported 10-year, $20-million naming rights deal over the summer with Food City that makes their home arena's new name Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

Fast turnarounds

Two SEC teams -- Ole Miss and South Carolina -- have already posted more wins than they did last season.

The Rebels are 13-0 after finishing 12-21 under Kermit Davis last season. Second-year South Carolina Coach Lamont Paris has the Gamecocks at 12-1 after they went 11-21 last season.

A 94-62 win over Florida A&M last Saturday was the Gamecocks' ninth consecutive home win and gave the program its sixth 12-1 start.

Ebb Tide

Alabama enters league play at 8-5, a contrast to the Crimson Tide's 11-2 nonconference start last season and only one loss shy of their total a year ago during a 31-6 run that included SEC regular season and tournament titles.

However, Alabama has taken on a rugged schedule, including a loss to Ohio State (92-81) in the Emerald Coast Classic and a home loss to Clemson (85-77) in the ACC/SEC Challenge. The Tide lost three games in a row at one point to current No. 1 Purdue (92-86) in Toronto, a loss at No. 8 Creighton (85-82) and a loss in Phoenix to No. 4 Arizona (87-74).

The Crimson Tide opens league play at Vanderbilt at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Under water

Vanderbilt is the only SEC team with a losing record (5-8) entering league play, meaning it will be difficult for the Commodores to surpass the .500 mark before the end of the season.

Coach Jerry Stackhouse, who led the Commodores to a 22-15 mark last season, including 11-7 and a tie for fourth in the SEC, has a 66-77 record in his fifth season at the school.

A lot vs. 1

Auburn guards KD Johnson, Denver Jones, Tre Donaldson and Aden Holloway racked up a 14-1 turnover-to-assist performance in its 88-68 win over Penn on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee was crushing Norfolk State on the scoreboard and in the assist department that same night. The Volunteers had 23 assists in their 87-50 win while the Spartans had just one. Tennessee is the first team since February 2019 to finish plus-20 in assists without allowing multiple assists.

Memphis connection

Memphis has taken on a chunk of SEC clubs and the Tigers have shown they were up to the challenge with a 4-1 mark.

The lone loss was a hotly-contested 80-77 decision at Ole Miss on Dec. 2.

Otherwise, the Tigers have downed Missouri 70-55 on the road on Nov. 10, Arkansas 84-79 in the Bahamas, on Nov. 23, Texas A&M 81-75 on the road on Dec. 10 and Vanderbilt 77-75 at home Dec. 23.

Coach Penny Hardaway's Tigers (11-2) are No. 15 in the AP poll and No. 40 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings.

Title odds

The best odds for an SEC team to claim the NCAA championship belong to Kentucky, per betonline.ag. The Wildcats have a 18-to-1 shot at winning the title.

Tennessee is the next favorite at 28-1, followed by Auburn (35-1), Alabama (40-1), Texas A&M (50-1), Florida (55-1), Mississippi State (66-1), Arkansas (100-1) and Ole Miss (100-1).

The Razorbacks were a 33-1 favorite in the odds of Dec. 1 by the same outlet.

7 Up

SEC teams won the final three games in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge to forge a 7-7 tie in the event, which was played Nov. 28-29, basically two months earlier in the season than the 10-year Big 12/SEC Challenge.

The key win for the SEC in the final stretch was Georgia's 68-66 decision at Florida State to make the count 7-6. Arkansas secured the comeback tie with an 80-75 home victory over No. 7 Duke before a school-record crowd of 20,334 in the finale.

Syracuse applied the worst beating, an 80-57 rout of LSU at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y.

The series had four wins by the road team, keyed by Clemson's 85-77 win at Alabama. The others were Missouri's 71-64 win at Pitt, Boston College's 80-62 win at Vanderbilt and Georgia's win at Florida State.

Only two games were decided by five or fewer points and the SEC went 2-0 in those, with Georgia and Arkansas taking the final two games of the challenge.

The SEC held an early 4-2 lead before Clemson, Virginia, Wake Forest, North Carolina and Boston College won in succession.

Worst losses

SEC teams suffered 11 losses to teams outside the major conferences during nonconference play, including two home losses against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. Jackson State won 73-72 at Missouri on Nov. 19, and Southern downed Mississippi State 60-59 on Dec. 2.

Arkansas and Kentucky lost home games to schools in the University of North Carolina system, with the Hogs falling 78-72 to UNC-Greensboro and the Wildcats losing 80-73 to UNC-Wilmington.

Vanderbilt fell at home to Presbyterian (68-62), San Francisco (73-60) and Western Carolina (63-62).

Auburn fell 69-64 at Appalachian State and LSU dropped games to Nicholls State (68-66) and Dayton (70-67).

Though it would not qualify as a bad loss, Texas A&M fell to No. 19 Florida Atlantic (96-89), a Final Four participant last year.

Star return

Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith had team highs with 16 points and 9 rebounds in his season debut last Sunday in an 85-62 win over Bethune-Cookman. Smith, a first-team preseason All-SEC pick by league coaches, missed the first 12 games while recovering from a foot injury.

FROM TOP TO BOTTOM

RANK;NET;TEAM (RECORD);COMMENT

1.;6.;Tennessee (10-3);.375 opponent shooting leads SEC

2.;60.;Ole Miss (13-0);Only Quad 1 win versus Memphis

3.;24.;Kentucky (10-2);Only SEC team above 50% FGs (.503)

4.;14.;Auburn (11-2);1.78 assist-to-turnover ratio

5.;5.;Alabama (8-5);SEC-high 11.46 three-pointers made avg.

6.;25.;Texas A&M (9-4);18.7 offensive boards per game

7.;44.;South Carolina (12-1);Played 2 games outside of Carolinas

8.;35.;Mississippi State (11-2);Opponents' 26.4% from 3 best in SEC

9.;48.;Florida (10-3);SEC-worst 65.4% free throws

10.;86.;Arkansas (9-4);Musselman in his chem lab again

11.;100.;Georgia (10-3);Went 3-3 in Power 5 non-con games

12.;105;Missouri (8-5);Rugged nonconference schedule

13.;138.;LSU (8-5);1-3 vs. Power 5 nonconference teams

14.;268.;Vanderbilt (5-8);Commodores have lost 4 of 5

The NCAA NET Rankings, an acronym for NCAA Evaluation Tool, factor in game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.

Game of the week

Ole Miss at No. 5 Tennessee

Saturday, 5 p.m., SECN

The Rebels have tied the best start and the best in-season winning streak in school history at 13-0, while Tennessee (10-3) is the highest-ranked team in the SEC at No. 5 in the AP poll. Tennessee went 2-0 in head-to-head games last season, winning 63-59 in Oxford, Miss., in the conference-opener, then ending the Rebels' season with a 70-55 triumph at the SEC Tournament.

QUOTEBOOK

"Arkansas won two of the last three times we played them. Last time we were at Arkansas they stormed the court, when we were No. 1 in the country. We've won there before, but it'll be everything we want and then some."

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl

"I think our nonconference schedule proved a lot. It proved to me we can play on the offensive end and the defensive end."

Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard

"We've got some really good [SEC] teams this year. The teams that maybe weren't in the top three or four from last year have closed the gap a little bit and more of them have moved up the chain. There's just a lot of depth."

Mississippi State Coach Chris Jans

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Holiday tournament titles by SEC teams: Auburn at the Legends Classic, Mississippi State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off and South Carolina at the Arizona Tip-Off

6 Unbeaten SEC teams in home games: Georgia (9-0), Ole Miss (9-0), South Carolina (8-0), Auburn (7-0), Tennessee (7-0) and Florida (6-0)

8 SEC teams in the NCAA Tournament in 2023, tying the conference record (2018)

19 Number of appearances in the top 5 of the Associated Press poll by Tennessee in the past 6 seasons under Rick Barnes