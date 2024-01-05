



Co-pilot accused of threat due in court

SALT LAKE CITY -- A co-pilot accused of threatening to shoot the captain for diverting their flight for a passenger's medical emergency was set to make his first federal court appearance Thursday.

Former Delta Air Lines pilot Jonathan J. Dunn, 42, was indicted by a grand jury Oct. 18 and charged with interfering with a flight crew during a trip from Atlanta to Salt Lake City in August 2022.

Dunn, who was the first officer, or co-pilot, threatened to shoot the captain during a heated argument in the cockpit over whether to change course to accommodate a passenger's medical issue.

The captain had proposed diverting their commercial flight to Grand Junction, Colorado, if the passenger's condition worsened, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges in court documents. Dunn objected and threatened multiple times to shoot the captain, whom he accused of "going crazy," the documents state. Dunn could face up to 20 years in prison.

Dunn later acknowledged threatening the captain but said his remarks were intended as a joke, according to new court documents detailing the altercation. The captain did not perceive the threats as a joke and told authorities that he was concerned Dunn would use his firearm to "relieve" him of command of the aircraft.

Father and son charged in double murder

SAN ANTONIO -- A father and son in Texas have been charged in the killings of an 18-year-old pregnant woman who disappeared before Christmas and her boyfriend, who authorities say were fatally shot in the head before their bodies were moved and discovered days later in a car.

The arrests Wednesday night came more than a week after the bodies of Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found in the parking lot of a San Antonio apartment complex, a crime scene that the city's police chief originally described as "very, very perplexing."

San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told reporters their deaths appeared to be the result of a drug deal but did not elaborate.

Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was charged with abuse of a corpse for allegedly helping his son move the couple's bodies. Online records for the Bexar County magistrate early Thursday did not indicate whether either man had attorneys and San Antonio police did not immediately respond to phone and email messages.

As he was placed in a patrol car late Wednesday night, Ramon Preciado was asked by reporters whether he had remorse.

"Aren't you sorry for lying about what you're saying? You don't even know what's going on. You just make stuff up like always," Preciado said.

His son did not comment as police escorted him to a separate vehicle.

'Fat Leonard' requests new attorneys

Defense contractor Leonard "Fat Leonard" Francis, who fled to South America weeks before he was scheduled to be sentenced in one of the biggest bribery schemes in U.S. military history, said Thursday that he wants new attorneys now that he is back in U.S. custody after a Venezuelan prisoner swap.

An enigmatic figure who was 6-foot-3 and weighed 350 pounds at one time, Francis was visibly thinner at the hearing in U.S. District Court. He told the judge he has agreed to end his relationship with Warren & Burstein, the law firm that has represented him during much of the decade-long salacious saga involving dozens of American Navy officers.

The change was initially requested by the firm, which made the decision with a "heavy heart," attorney Jeremey Warren said. "We have a loyalty to our clients. We don't like to step away."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard objected to the change, saying it would set back Francis' sentencing yet again because it would take time for a new attorney to get up to speed.

Sheppard said the prosecution also planned to file new charges against Francis, given his daring escape in 2022, when he fled house arrest in San Diego for South America. But that won't happen until after Francis is sentenced.

New York subway derails, injuring 20

NEW YORK -- A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, city police said.

A 1 train and a Metropolitan Transportation Authority work train were both traveling northbound near the 96th Street station on Manhattan's Upper West Side when they sideswiped each other at about 3 p.m., police said at the scene. A "derailment" happens when at least one wheel of a train leaves the track.

About 300 people were evacuated from the passenger train that derailed, and firefighters also evacuated a few hundred people from a third train that wasn't involved but had to stop in the tunnel because of the collision.

The MTA said there was no service on lines 1, 2 and 3 in most of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

The NYPD said seven passengers and one crew member were taken to hospitals. At least 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene, including police, fire and MTA responders.

FILE - A Delta Airlines plane flies into Portland International Airport in Portland, Ore., Monday, July 20, 2009. A former Delta Airlines pilot accused of threatening to shoot a commercial airline captain if they diverted their flight to give a passenger medical attention is will make his first court appearance in Utah, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)





