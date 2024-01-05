Cold weather halts initiative to create Bella Vista school district

BELLA VISTA -- The petition drive to put a proposal creating a Bella Vista school district on the general election ballot this November is on hold because of the winter cold, organizer Jim Parsons said Wednesday.

Parsons said it's too chilly to sit outside at a table and gather signatures or to launch a door-to-door campaign right now.

The petition effort, which started Nov. 7 and went on hiatus Nov. 17, has netted 360 signatures so far, Parsons said. He said 1,180 signatures are needed to get a Bella Vista district proposal on the ballot.

The drive will resume when the weather breaks, perhaps in late February, Parsons said, possibly at the Harps grocery store at the Town Center.

"We'll start up again," he said, adding the goal remains reaching 1,500 signatures to safely clear the state-mandated threshold.

The deadline for the signatures is March 15, Parsons said. And if it seems the cold won't fade as the deadline draws near, Parsons said he'll start a door-to-door push.

Parsons said another factor in deciding to temporarily halt the initiative was being told by Jim Keith, the development and leasing director for Cooper Realty Investments Inc., that Parsons couldn't gather signatures at the Sugar Creek Shopping Center. Keith had no comment when reached by phone Wednesday.

The state requires a number of signatures equal to at least 10% of the number of voters in the area proposed for detachment who voted in the most recent general election. Such an election would be open only to qualified electors living within the territory proposed for detachment from the Bentonville School District.

The 2020 census set Bella Vista's population at 30,104.

Most Bella Vista students attend schools in Bentonville. Some are zoned for the Gravette School District.

According to the Bentonville School District in November, 2,662 of its students live within a Bella Vista ZIP code. The Bentonville district had a public school enrollment of 19,137 students as of Oct. 1, making it the third-largest district in Arkansas, according to Department of Education data.

The district's only school in Bella Vista is Cooper Elementary School, which now has about 645 students.

Arkansas law once mandated any new school district created by detaching territory from an existing district must serve at least 4,000 students, but the Legislature changed that in 2015 to make the minimum 2,500.

Gathering signatures is just one part of the school district detachment process.

A petition for detachment -- which goes to the state Board of Education -- must include those signatures as well as an "independent feasibility study," according to state rules. That study must address the cost of operating the new school district as well as the ability to operate it, considering the tax base, debt service and division of assets to the new district.

The state board must hold a hearing on the validity of the petition within a month of receiving it. The state board then may order an election on the matter, to be held at the next annual school election or general election. The Bentonville district holds its annual elections in November.

Parsons, 90, is a retired educator and previously said he thinks there is a groundswell of support for a Bella Vista school district despite a general anti-tax sentiment among residents. Parsons said it's unreasonable that Bella Vista lacks its own school district and that's why he launched a petition drive to change that.

Parsons is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. He served on the Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees from 1996-2002 and has run for offices at the state and local level, including secretary of state, state House and state Senate.