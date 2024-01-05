Conference call

FAYETTEVILLE -- No University of Arkansas men's basketball player understands better than guard Davonte "Devo" Davis what the Razorbacks are facing with the start of SEC games.

Davis, a 6-4 senior from Jacksonville, has played 1,523 minutes in 53 SEC regular-season games going into the Razorbacks' conference opener against No. 25 Auburn on Saturday at Walton Arena.

In six SEC Tournament game,s Davis has played another 176 minutes.

Davis is the only Razorback left who played in Arkansas' 80-76 overtime victory against No. 1 Auburn two years ago when the Tigers last visited Walton Arena. He had 10 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 3 assists in 32 minutes.

"The SEC is tough," Davis said after helping Arkansas close nonconference play with a 106-90 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington last Saturday. "We're just ready to battle. We know we're going to pull these games out, the ones that we're ready for.

"Shoot, we're ready. I think we are. Hopefully we continue to prepare the way we prepared for this game. Prepare for the next game like we did for this game and I think we'll be successful."

The Razorbacks outscored UNC-Wilmington by 21 points in Davis' 35 minutes on the court. He had 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals.

"Devo is a guy coming off his best game," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Davis has started all 13 games this season and is averaging 31.4 minutes, but offense has been a struggle.

Coming into the UNC-Wilmington game, Davis was averaging 6.8 points per game and shooting 34.9% from the field (29 of 83) and 23.3% on three-pointers (7 of 30).

Davis responded with his best-shooting game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, going 5 of 7, including 3 of 5 on three-pointers.

"That's like my big brother," Arkansas sophomore guard Keyon Menifield said of Davis. "That's who I work out with. He took me under his arm, so to see him finally get back to himself is amazing."

Davis, whose season-high scoring games are 16 points against Old Dominion and 15 against Memphis, said he was happy to get back in the flow offensively.

"Seeing those shots go in felt good," he said. "But it felt even better us winning the game."

Two years ago, Davis scored 16 points in Arkansas' SEC opener at Mississippi State after having one point the previous game against Elon.

Davis also scored 16 points at LSU to open SEC play last season after averaging 5.5 points the previous nine games.

Last season, Davis averaged 12.6 points in SEC games after averaging 7.5 going into conference play.

"This is the time of year that Devo elevates his game for whatever reason," Musselman said. "He's got some biological clock that says, 'All right, it's getting close to January 1. I've got eight weeks to play and turn it up.'

"Hopefully, he did it a game earlier than he did last year."

Musselman said the addition of Menifield, who has played three games since being declared eligible, helped Davis find open looks against UNC-Wilmington.

Menifield, a transfer from Washington, had 32 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds in his first start as a Razorback.

"When you look at the three-point shots Devo made last game, a lot of them were coming off Keyon drawing defenders and spitting it out to Devo for feet-set threes," Musselman said.

Davis shot 41.5% on three-pointers (34 of 82) in SEC games last season after shooting 18.5% (5 of 27) going into conference play.

"Last year, look at Devo's three-point shooting," Musselman said. "He shot the ball as well as any guard -- really as well as any player -- in our league.

"I certainly feel like he worked on that in the offseason, and he's now getting a little bit different look maybe than he was during those first few segments when he was playing some point, had the ball in his hands a lot and now you're shooting three-point shots off the bounce rather than catch-and-shoots."

Musselman said Davis also can do more offensively in addition to three-pointers.

"I think Devo can get to the basket even more than what he has shown," Musselman said. "I think that's a part of his game that we want to have continue to evolve as well, because he's so sneaky off the bounce and he's got good explosiveness around the rim.

"So that's an area we want to see him continue to get better at and utilize it more than maybe what he has thus far."

Davis' three steals against UNC-Wilmington tripled his season total. He had six steals coming into the game with one each against Alcorn State, Gardner-Webb, Old Dominion, Stanford, Duke and Oklahoma.

"Three is what he should have [every game] because he's just too good defensively, and he's got too good of anticipation," Musselman said. "We want him jumping passing lanes."

Opponents averaged 76.4 points in Arkansas' nonconference games.

"Like I've been telling this team, we've been struggling defensively, but if we play together defensively, we can be much better," Davis said. "As long as we continue to get better as a team defensively, I think it'll help me and the other guys individually as well.

"We can all get steals and play in the fastbreak game."

Davis said he strives to be a team leader, especially for younger teammates, including Menifield and freshman guard Layden Blocker.

"I'm trying to lead those guys in the right direction so they can be able to succeed longer in the program, because it's kind of hard playing for Coach Muss when he wants so much at one time," Davis said. "I think they're doing a pretty good job."