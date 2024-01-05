Detours on Pleasant Valley Drive in Little Rock to begin Monday for construction

Drivers will face detours along a short stretch of Pleasant Valley Drive between Rodney Parham Road and Hidden Valley Drive in Little Rock beginning Monday for roughly eight weeks, weather permitting, according to a city news release.

Crews will raise the roadway during two phases of construction, according to the news release.

"Local motorists accessing the First Baptist Church and adjacent homes along this stretch of Pleasant Valley Drive between Valley Club Circle and Hidden Valley Drive will be provided access to their school, place of worship, and homes from the east and west during construction," the news release said.