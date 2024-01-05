Kathy Hochul, the Democratic governor of New York, revealed at an event Wednesday that she tore her pectoral muscle while lifting weights in the gym, necessitating a sling after attempting to lift 80 pounds.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, acclaimed composer behind Broadway musicals such as "Phantom of the Opera," revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that he had to get a property in London blessed by a priest to put a stop to poltergeist activities.

Paul Kerouac, a Florida man, filed a negligence lawsuit against Dunkin' after claiming he suffered "severe and long term injuries" as the result of the explosion of a toilet in the mens' room at a franchise location in Winter Park, Fla., a year ago.

Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old from Stillwater, Okla., officially became the first player to "beat" the original Nintendo version of the game Tetris after the game crashed once it hit level 157, considered to be a victory in the gaming world.

Vince Lago, the mayor of Coral Gables, Fla., filed a defamation lawsuit against a local Spanish-language radio station, claiming comments revolving around him being the subject of a Miami-Dade Ethics Commission caused a "deterioration of Lago's personal and business reputation."

Emma Teni, a spider keeper at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, Australia, said "receiving a male funnel-web this big is like hitting the jackpot," after the Park received a Sydney funnel-web spider measuring 3.1 inches, dubbing it "Hercules."

Willie Williams of Jacksonville, Fla., had his murder conviction overturned after it was revealed that the key witness who identified him as the shooter in a 1975 attempted murder and robbery of a Jacksonville produce store had forgotten his face, able to identify him only after being hypnotized.

Corey Canton, a 36-year-old from Las Vegas, faces charges that include sex trafficking and kidnapping of a minor after a girl reported that after she ran away from the hotel-casino where her family was staying, a second juvenile took her from the Las Vegas Strip to a hotel where she met Canton.

Thomas Ebersole, a 31-year-old from Dunnellon, Fla., faces charges including meeting a minor to engage in sex after he drove a 16-year-old girl from Ohio to his house in an attempt to keep her there and marry her.