It’s about time

There's a mantel clock in my living room above the fireplace. It's not only old-fashioned, wood-cased with a key for weekly winding of the mechanism and chimes, but also fairly old.

It's a favorite feature of our house for my grandkids. They're fascinated with its round white face, steady tick-tock sound and quarter-hour Westminster melodies.

It's a good early-word tutorial subject, too, being single-syllabled and ending with a hard consonant sound.

"The clock," I always tell them, "tells us the time."

Time to play. Time to eat. Time to go to sleep. Time to wake up.

Inevitably, when they hear the ding-dong denoting an hour, they want to hear it again. Right then!

That's the funny thing about time. It's at once constant and ever-changing. It can't be hurried or hindered. We can measure it, save it in some ways relative to activity, but we can never stop it nor stockpile it.

Calendars are all about time, which is to say all about life as we know it. Time is the perpetual meter of existence. It marks our minutes, hours and days. It charts our work, sleep and leisure. It governs the smallest increments, such as a blink, with the same irrefutable authority as the most magnitudinal, such as the seasons.

That's why I always cherish New Year celebrations, traditions and demarcations. It's the singular holiday dedicated to the passing of time: the closing of one year, the opening of another. Its superstitions and rituals are, well, timeless, and span all peoples and cultures.

An old Irish practice is to open a door at midnight on New Year's Eve to let the old year out and the new year in. To which one witty Facebook poster suggested, for this particular year, to also open all the windows and garage doors.

Time is a perfect democracy and an absolute dictatorship. We are all equal before the hourglass, with everyone speeding toward the future "at the rate of 60 minutes an hour, whatever he does, whoever he is," as C.S. Lewis described. And yet time is a tyrant that rules with an iron second-hand, deaf to all entreaty and unyielding to any supplication.

Time has often been likened to currency; it can be spent, squandered, invested and wasted.

We are all bound by time, but it's not the same for everyone. We see it differently, use it differently, react to it differently. It truly is something that's everywhere, every instant, eternally.

It locks the past permanently behind us, and dangles the future just out of reach before us. It lasts forever, although "forever is composed of nows," as Emily Dickinson put it.

Anything so omnipresent is bound to be discussed at length and ad nauseam, and few subjects have sparked so many adages, axioms and aphorisms or proverbs, platitudes and precepts from as broad a spectrum of authors, poets, leaders and commentators.

Chaucer coined the phrase, "Time and tide wait for no man," but Robert Frost conceived the addendum that it "always stands still for a woman of 30."

Time is a thief, goes the old truism (one that grows truer with age); Oscar Wilde observed, however, that "punctuality is the thief of time."

Time flies, but "it's up to you to be the navigator," Robert Orben reminds us.

The father of Poor Richard's Almanack wrote plainly about time in practical terms, starting with its irreplaceable nature as a non-replenishable resource. "You may delay, but time will not," quoth old Benjamin Franklin. Also "lost time is never found," and "one today is worth two tomorrows."

There's an ancient Chinese proverb for most things, including the enduring value of the present moment: "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is today."

As with many things in life, the Good Book is a great source of wisdom and worth, and no colloquy of chronometry would be complete without referencing the eight eloquent verses in Ecclesiastes that start with "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven ..."

Ambrose Bierce's Devil's Dictionary doesn't contain an entry for "time" per se, but has a correlating entry for its 24-hour term: "Day, n. A period of twenty-four hours, mostly misspent."

So many quotes, so little space.

"Time is what we want most, but use worst."--William Penn.

"Time is the longest distance between two places."--Tennessee Williams.

"Time makes more converts than reason."--Thomas Paine.

"Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend."--Theophrastus.

"Time stays long enough for anyone who will use it."--Leonardo da Vinci.

"Time is the least thing we have of."--Ernest Hemingway.

"Time isn't the main thing, it's the only thing."--Miles Davis.

As the new year dawns, never forget that the times we live in are ultimately determined by what each of us makes of our own time. It's "the stuff life is made of." (Franklin, B.)

Art Buchwald put it this way, "Whether it's the best of times or the worst of times, it's the only time we've got." Resolve to remember that in 2024.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.