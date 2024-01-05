Jailed sex offender charged now in September shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A sex offender already in custody on a charge of failing to register was charged Wednesday in connection with a shooting in September on Manor Lane where a local man was hit in the leg multiple times.

Gary Wayne Bragg, 53, who is reportedly homeless, was served with a felony warrant for first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, shortly before 9:30 a.m. at the Garland County Detention Center.

Bragg has been in custody in lieu of a $9,000 bond since Nov. 29 on a charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration and reporting requirements. He had pleaded not guilty to the charge on Dec. 1 with a felony review hearing set for Jan. 19 in Garland County District Court. The bond on the new battery charge is set at $75,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Sept. 29, 2023, shortly after 4 p.m., Hot Springs police who responded to a shooting at 110 Manor Lane found a male victim inside one of the apartments with gunshot wounds in his right leg.

While medical aid was being applied to the victim, he reportedly stated "Gary" had shot him. Bystanders at the scene told officers the suspect, described as a Black male, had fled the scene in a dark blue Dodge Challenger.

On Dec. 22, HSPD Detective Shawn Woodall interviewed the victim about the shooting after he was released from the intensive care unit at UAMS in Little Rock. The victim reportedly stated he was sitting outside his mother's apartment that day when "Gary" walked up to him and told him, "You need to keep your mouth shut."

He said the two of them got into an altercation about "Gary" owing the victim some money and then "Gary" pulled out a black revolver and shot the victim four times, twice in the upper thigh and twice in the calf of his right leg.

The victim noted "Gary" lived in a black camper behind the E-Z Mart, 505 Summer St., where "the old taxi company used to be." Based on that information, Woodall prepared a photo lineup that included a photo of Bragg which was shown to the victim who allegedly identified him as the shooter.

Woodall noted he had seen Bragg earlier on the day of the shooting when he came to the Police Department for his monthly sex offender verification and had observed him arrive and leave in a dark blue Dodge Challenger.

He also noted Bragg had listed an address in the 700 block of Hobson Avenue in the past which was the location of the old taxi company and had been staying in a black camper there. After further investigation, a warrant on the battery charge was issued for Bragg.

According to court records, Bragg was previously convicted of failure to comply as a sex offender on Aug. 10, 2016, and sentenced to five years in prison, all suspended; on April 11, 2017, for delivery of a counterfeit substance and sentenced to three years in prison; and on June 2, 2022, of failure to comply as a sex offender and possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to one year in prison.