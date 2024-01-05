J.B. Hunt plans to use EVs despite recall

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. said it still intends to use the electric vehicles it ordered despite a battery recall.

The 13 zero-emission vehicles will not be added to the trucking fleet until they have met J.B. Hunt's safety standards, according to a company statement.

The Class 8 Battery trucks in question, made by Phoenix-based company Nikola Corp., were purchased by J.B. Hunt in July.

Nikola had issued a voluntary recall of 209 of its vehicles after investigations discovered issues with battery packs, according to an Aug. 11 company news release.

A coolant leak inside a single battery pack was the probable cause of a truck fire at Nikola's headquarters in Phoenix over the summer.

In order to remedy the situation the company is looking to replace the battery packs, according to a Nov. 2 news release.

Dan Passe, global head of communications and marketing for Nikola Corp., said J.B. Hunt is a valued customer and they are in constant contact regarding the status of all the trucks.

The purchase of the vehicles aligns with J.B. Hunt's sustainability goal of reducing carbon emission intensity by 32% by 2034, using its 2019 emissions as a baseline.

According to J.B. Hunt's 2022 sustainability report, the company intends to reach its goal by incorporating alternative-powered equipment into its fleet, expanding the use of biogenic fuels and improving fuel economy.

J.B. Hunt plans to operate several zero-emission vehicles from multiple original equipment manufacturers within the company's 21,000-truck fleet by the end of 2024, according to previous Democrat-Gazette reporting.

J.B. Hunt took its first delivery of an all-electric truck in 2022 and began using electric vehicles in its operations in 2023, according to the company.

Shares of J.B. Hunt fell $3.54, or 1.8%, to close Wednesday at $191.95.