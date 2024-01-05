Jet lag hasn’t hit Central

Little Rock Central's boys have put in quite a bit of work -- and mileage -- over the first few months of the high school basketball season.

Of the Tigers' 16 games, they've played inside their home gymnasium just twice. Those two instances came in November against Little Rock Parkview and West Memphis. Outside of those, it's been nothing but road battles for Central (13-3).

"It's been really busy to say the least," Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross said. "We didn't play at home at all during the month of December, and that was 12 games. And we've got three more to start the month of January. It's almost been like an NBA schedule.

"We played nine games in 15 days. And all of those games were in three different states."

The Tigers, who haven't lost to a team from Arkansas, followed up a slew of statement-worthy wins over Springdale Har-Ber, Maumelle and defending Class 4A champion Little Rock Christian by knocking off Missouri powerhouses St. Louis Cardinal Ritter and Kansas City (Mo.) Oak Park on Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the Bill Rowe's Queen City Showcase in Springfield, Mo. Four days later, Central went to Fairdale, Ky., to play in the King of the Bluegrass Holiday Classic where it went 3-1 and almost became the first team from outside of Kentucky to win the event in five years.

Following that tournament, the Tigers played three games at the King Cotton Holiday Classic in Pine Bluff against teams stacked with NCAA Division I Power 5 recruits from Dec. 27-29. After a brief break, Central flew to Florida on Tuesday to take part in the Tampa Hoopfest. Ross' team got its latest trip off on the right track Thursday when they built a 14-point halftime lead and beat Olympia, Fla., 49-44 in the opening round.

The stiff competition, combined with the travel, may have affected the way Central played in its final two games in Pine Bluff when it was beaten by eventual tournament runner-up Westminster, Fla., 62-49 and St. Joseph, Calif. 57-36. The Tigers led for extended periods in both outings before running out of gas in the second half.

"I felt by the end of the King Cotton, we might've been a little tired," Ross said. "Our three worst shooting performances of the year were in the last four games before we came down to Tampa. So I don't know if it was getting into our legs a little or just the lack of practice. Shoot, we've only had one full practice that wasn't on a game day in these last 2 1/2 weeks.

"We need to get back into a routine and get our there on the practice floor."

There was no jet lag for the Tigers in their first game in Florida. Ross said his team came out strong as it built a 26-12 halftime lead. C.J. Washington had 15 points, Daniel Culberson and Annor Boateng both scored 12 points, and Luke Moore finished with 10 points.

Central is guaranteed to play at least two more games in the showcase, not to mention today's semifinal at 6:30 p.m. against either Slam Tampa, Fla., or Lee (Ala.) Huntsville. The Tigers will then travel back some time this weekend, but they'll be tested immediately Tuesday when they host red-hot Bryant in their 6A-Central Conference opener.

"I think playing all these teams will help us in the long run," Ross said. "I don't even remember the last time we played a game when the other team didn't have a guy 6-8 or taller who was really good. We watched film of the teams in Tampa, and they all have big guys, too.

"So it'll get us as good as we can get as far as trying to achieve our basketball potential. When we finally get to go back home, there's obviously good teams there as well. But hopefully, we'll have prepared ourselves to be as good as we can be going into this second-half stretch."

CONWAY/NLR GIRLS

Rivalry renewed

Fans won't have to wait any longer for the annual feline battle between Conway and North Little Rock.

The two teams will link up at 6 p.m. at Charging Wildcat Arena in the first of at least two matchups between two of the state's top girls' programs.

Conway (12-5) and North Little Rock (16-2) have faced each other three times over the past 12 months, with the Lady Wampus Cats winning each of those contests. In fact, Conway has won five straight games in the series, including last season's state championship game. Both teams have had some roster makeovers since the last time they met, but their competitive natures haven't changed.

North Little Rock won its first 16 games until losing its final two last week in Texas. One of those losses was 53-47 to host Mansfield (Texas) Timberview, which is ranked No. 13 by ESPN.

The Lady Wampus Cats, too, have flourished after enduring a string of close losses earlier in the season. Conway won four games during the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic last week before losing No. 10 Duncanville in the final.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Cold-blooded Conley

Springdale Har-Ber's Courtland Muldrew isn't the only Wildcat who has broke out of the gates quickly.

Over his past 11 games, junior Jaxon Conley is averaging nearly 19 points per game for Har-Ber (14-1), which has won seven consecutive games since dropping an 80-76 double-overtime decision to Little Rock Central in early December. Conley, 6-5, actually started his scoring tear during the Benton Classic where he averaged 23 points during the Wildcats' three-game sweep. Included in that run was a 32-point effort in a 61-49 victory over Little Rock Southwest.

The sharp-shooting guard will get a chance to continue his impressive stretch tonight when the Wildcats host Rogers in a key 6A-West Conference clash.

LR PARKVIEW BOYS

Hoopin' in Memphis

A pair of Class 5A Patriots are set to take aim at a few neighbors Saturday in Tennessee.

Little Rock Parkview (6-8), led by Clemson signee Dallas Thomas, is scheduled to face Power Center Academy, Tenn., at 1:30 p.m. in the Memphis Hoopfest at Bartlett High School's McDonald's Insurance Arena. Immediately following that game, Marion (7-1), with all-staters Lyndell Buckingham and Jalen White, plays Houston, Tenn., at 3:15 p.m.

In addition, West Memphis Christian squares off with the Memphis Home Education Association at 11:45 a.m.

MOUNTAIN HOME BOYS

Bombing away

Mountain Home (12-4) has gotten off to a fast start, and one of the biggest reasons is because of what senior Braiden Dewey is doing.

The 6-6 forward, who was an all-state selection a year ago, is averaging nearly 20 points and surpassed 1,000 points for his career last week during a 56-16 win over Junction City in the Ultimate Auto Group Invitational. He also notched his 500th rebound in that same game, but Dewey and his teammates are collectively playing as well as any in Class 5A.

The Bombers have lost to just one team in its class, and that was a close 66-64 setback to Benton on Dec. 9. Mountain Home had won four straight games until losing to Farmington 75-65 in the finals of its tournament. It'll open up 5A-West Conference play today against Siloam Springs.

1,000-point club

Four other players recently joined Mountain Home's Braiden Dewey in reaching 1,000 points in high school.

Hamburg's Lainey Tippen, a University of Arkansas at Monticello softball signee, eclipsed that four-figure mark when she scored 22 points in a 67-22 victory over Crossett on Tuesday.

Also, Riverview's trio of Tucker Cunningham, Tadrian Baker and Tristian Cunningham were all recognized by the program for achieving that milestone as well.

And one

Mansfield's Kynslee Ward received a scholarship offer from East Texas Baptist. The senior is coming off a 17-point, 11-rebound, 3-assist effort in the Lady Tigers' 48-31 win over Howe, Okla., in the finals of the Bill Frye Invitational.