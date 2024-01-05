Lack respect of others

As I write, this is the first day of the new year and I have been concerned about all the killing of Black folks, but if Black lives matter, well, why are Black folks killing each other?

Nevertheless, if Black folks do not respect each other, why do you think any other culture will respect Black folks if they do not even like each other?

Regardless, all Black folks are not in the same box, same as white folks and white trash are not in the same box, despite the culture war. I think this is why the governor feels that she can do whatever she wants to do to our Black culture, like take Black history out the school district because we as Black folks do not respect each other.

The fact of the matter is, we as Black folks shut up when they should be speaking up, and this is why Arkansas will never stop trying to turn back the clock to segregated schools, no civil rights and no voting rights.

MARQUITTA J. CORBIN

Conway

Don't want him back

It seems that many people around the country blame Joe Biden for the troubles of the country, yet they think former President Donald J. Trump is a saint.

He is not. I don't want him back in office. He praises Kim Jong Un and the white supremacists, saying they are all good people. Watch out if he gets back in office; we are heading for communism.

Joe Biden has had peace sanctions. He goes to where the tragedies have happened, whether it's been tornadoes, hurricanes, or mass shootings, and has given support to the families in need. Likewise he supports tough gun laws to get them out of the wrong hands. Those military-style rifles should be outlawed.

So I hope in 2024 Biden is elected for a second term. Voters, you better remember Jan. 6, 2021, the day the Capitol was under attack, before you go to the polls.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado

A sad state of affairs

At a recent rally in Florida, Sarah Huckabee Sanders introduced Donald Trump as "my friend and everybody's favorite president." Trump, the creepy, vile, narcissistic sociopath whose Christmas day message was not for joy, peace and love for the world, but that his adversaries "rot in hell."

This is the person she admires and attempts to emulate?

It's sad (and embarrassing) that our governor, who was reared in Christianity, chooses to embrace this miscreant in an effort to facilitate her political goals.

VIRGINIA WOMBLE

Fort Smith