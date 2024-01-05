Man arrested in theft of Little Rock police vehicle

A man faces felony charges after Little Rock police say he stole a police patrol vehicle from the 12th Street Police Substation early Thursday and crashed it, a Friday news release states.

The man, whose identity is listed as "unknown," crashed the vehicle on an interstate highway, the release from Little Rock police says. The release does not give any further information about where the crash happened.

Arkansas State Police troopers arrested the man, the release states, and he was returned to the substation and then taken for medical screening at an area hospital. The release did not list any injuries.

State police spokeswoman Cindy Murphy identified the man as Rayshawn Jackson, 22.

Jackson was held in the Pulaski County jail Friday in lieu of a $3,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed. It stated that he was being held for Little Rock police.

An administrative investigation into the incident was underway Friday, the Little Rock release states.

Jackson faces felony charges of theft of property and theft of a motor vehicle, as well as a charge from a warrant that was not listed, the release states.