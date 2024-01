A man was found fatally shot on 11th Street in Little Rock on Friday morning, police said in a social media post.

Officers responding around 11:25 a.m. Friday to a call for service in the 3100 block of West 11th Street located a man who had been shot. The victim died of his wounds at an area hospital, the post states.

The post did not identify the victim or give any additional information on the shooting. No arrests had been announced as of late Friday afternoon.