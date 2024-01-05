Morning snow in Northwest Arkansas poses some problems for drivers; some schools call a snow day

Winter weather hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley early Friday, causing some havoc on the roads and leading several school districts to call off classes for the day.

The snow started early Friday, but by 9 a.m. it was winding down across much of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, which also reported up to 3 inches of snow was possible in parts of the area.

"Roads remain slushy and slick," the weather service posted at 9:10 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter.

The snow caused a few minor accidents in Fayetteville, Springdale and Washington County and delayed the opening of county government offices until 10 a.m.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, said there was a five-vehicle accident on East Township Street at its intersection with Jimmie Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

"It's all cleaned up now," Murphy said Friday morning. "Other than that, our officers have been working minor accidents around the city. But no injuries have been reported."

Sgt. Matt Ray of the Springdale Police Department said minor accidents were reported Friday morning, but none was serious.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office worked numerous calls of minor accidents and motorists in need of assistance. Tow trucks were needed to clear up an accident on Illinois Chapel Road, just west of Arkansas 265, according to information from the Sheriff's Office.

Steve Harrison, chief of Central Emergency Medical Services, said the ambulance service had multiple calls for service, but he had no reports of any injuries related to the weather.

Washington County offices were delayed in opening until 10 a.m. Friday. Tad Sours, the county's communications director, said the decision was made around 7:15 a.m. to delay opening county offices to give the Road Department and city street departments time to clear away the snow.

Jeff Crowder, the county's road superintendent, said crews were out early Friday with plows attached to trucks clearing away snow and spreading an ice-melting solution or gravel where it was needed. Crowder said no county roads were closed Friday morning.

Fayetteville and Springdale city offices opened at their normal times.

Fayetteville and Springdale were among the area's school districts that chose to cancel school today, with both making the announcement at about 7 a.m. Some parents vented their frustration on the districts' Facebook pages about the cancellation notices not coming sooner.

The Farmington School District delayed its opening Friday until 10 a.m. Superintendent Jon Laffoon said the district consults with its internal leadership team -- assistant superintendents, transportation and maintenance supervisors and the communications director -- as well as with Washington County Emergency Management and the National Weather Service.

"It is a process that begins days before. On the day of a winter weather event, we begin around 5 a.m.," Laffoon said.

"We check the roads," Laffoon said. "Our road conditions depend on many factors and how the transportation department's rural routes are affected. Not just the main streets."

He said the district tries to make a decision on opening or closing by 6:15 a.m. but added sometimes that isn't possible.

"I do make the final decision," he said.

The Rogers and Fort Smith school districts, meanwhile, stayed open Friday. Bentonville School District students weren't scheduled to return from winter break until Tuesday. Northwest Arkansas Community College elected a two-hour delay Friday.

Melody Kwok, Benton County's communications director, said conditions had improved "significantly" as of 9:45 a.m. She asked drivers to be patient.

Kwok said Benton County response crews prepare for winter weather in December. Plows were out Friday morning clearing roads, and salt was put on all roads to lessen rough driving conditions. The county will continue to be prepared for more winter weather as it comes, staying stocked with resources to keep the county safe.

Cpl. Melissa Fox of the Bentonville Police Department said it is not ideal for Bentonville residents to be on the roadways. City roads were treated Thursday night and there have been no accidents with injuries or fatalities, only cars in ditches.

Keith Foster, Rogers Police Department public information officer, said there were some accidents in Rogers this morning, more so in hilly areas where the snow was heaviest. There were some ice patches earlier Friday, but Foster said they seem to have cleared.

The best thing to do in any inclement weather is to "slow down, take your time and expect delays," he said.

Sebastian County Emergency Management shared a National Weather Service alert on its Facebook page Friday stating a winter weather advisory would be in effect for the county until noon. It stated up to an inch of total snow accumulation was expected in the area.

The IDrive Arkansas page on the Arkansas Department of Transportation website reported U.S. 64 was partly covered in snow from the Oklahoma state line to U.S. 71B as of 9 a.m. Friday. Some other roads -- such as Arkansas 22 from U.S. 71B to the Franklin County line and Arkansas 549 from U.S. 71 to Arkansas 22 -- were marked as mostly clear with slush.

The Alma and Mountainburg school districts in Crawford County decided to close Friday due to the weather.

Temperatures were expected to reach into the low 40s Friday.

Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and a small chance of rain in Northwest Arkansas. Fort Smith is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 44 on Saturday. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-50s, are expected Sunday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, according to the weather service.