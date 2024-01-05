Names and Faces

Britney Spears shot down rumors of a potential new album in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Vowing to "never return to the music industry," Spears indicated that she was still writing music but for those that she preferred to work with. "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!" she wrote. "I've written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I'm a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!" The caption was aimed at those who "keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album," according to Spears, and was paired with a photo of a Guido Reni painting of Salome holding the head of John the Baptist. Spears also wrote in Wednesday's Instagram post that it was "far from the truth" that her 2023 bestselling memoir, "The Woman In Me," was released without her approval. Spears had previously said that she was going to stop releasing her own music, as she said on Instagram in 2021 that not doing her own music was an act of defiance against her family. In 2022, though, she released "Hold Me Closer," in a collaboration with Elton John that made it to the Bilboard Hot 100 chart.

Joe Don Rooney, the former guitarist for the band Rascal Flatts, returned to X, formerly Twitter, with a lengthy explanation about how he had been fighting addiction and in recovery over the past two years. The 48-year-old revealed that he had nearly taken his own life on Sept. 9, 2021, in a drunken-driving accident. "I was completely out of control and finished with trying to fight the fears, depression and anxieties that had spun me out in a way I've never experienced before," he said. "My drinking had been an issue for many years -- and as they say in AA and treatment, it's a progressive disease." The crash occurred more than a year after Rascal Flatts announced its final tour, which was canceled amid the covid-19 pandemic. The band would go on to reportedly disband in 2021 and Rooney filed for divorce later that year. The divorce was finalized in December of last year between Rooney and Tiffany Fallon, with the two having three children between them. He said that he will be sober for 28 months come Jan. 13, and that this year he is seeking to "protect my family and protect my sobriety."