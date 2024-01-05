NEWS IN BRIEF

S .C. firm HireQuest buys TEC Staffing

HireQuest Staffing Solutions Inc. of South Carolina recently acquired Fort Smith-based staffing agency TEC Staffing Services.

TEC Staffing — which was touted as the largest staffing agency in Arkansas — has 10 locations and has served Northwest Arkansas, Central Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma for more than 40 years, “while establishing itself as the leader in staffing services for the region,” a CBI news release said.

An announcement of the sale was initially made on Dec. 12 on CBI Advisory Partners’ website. CBI Advisory Partners President Jon Holbert said CBI represented the Arkansas company in the transaction. The price of the sale was not disclosed.

HireQuest has operated in the recruitment industry for over 30 years and has more than 230 locations in 37 states and Washington, D.C. The company helps about 80,000 job seekers annually, according to the release.

“This acquisition marks a significant addition to [HireQuest’s] presence in Arkansas and the Southeast,” the release said. “Hirequest leadership is very excited about this acquisition and will operate in all 10 [Tec Staffing Services] locations.” CBI Advisory Partners is a mergers and acquisitions firm operating in Little Rock and Springdale, Memphis and Tulsa.

— Cristina LaRue

Zuckerberg unloads $428M in Meta stock

Mark Zuckerberg sold nearly half a billion dollars of Meta Platforms Inc. shares in the final two months of 2023 after a two-year hiatus.

The Meta chief executive sold shares on every trading day between Nov. 1 and the end of the year, unloading nearly 1.28 million shares for about $428 million, according to a regulatory filing.

On average, each sale took in $10.4 million.

Zuckerberg had not sold Meta shares since November 2021. The share price rebounded 194% last year from a seven-year low near the end of 2022. The shares outperformed every other major tech stock except Nvidia Corp. last year.

Zuckerberg, 39, owns about 13% of Meta and has a net worth of about $125 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the seventh-richest person in the world.

Zuckerberg primarily sells Meta shares to fund philanthropic initiatives, according to a company spokesperson.

— Bloomberg News (WPNS)

Index sits at 901.48 after shedding 1.87

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 901.48, down 1.87 points.

“Equities closed flat to lower after failing to sustain an early rally ahead of monthly payroll data for December due to report [this] morning,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.