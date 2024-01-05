BASKETBALL

Nets fined $100,000

The NBA fined the Brooklyn Nets $100,000 on Thursday, marking the first time a team was sanctioned for violating the league's player participation policy that went into effect this season. The Nets held four rotation players -- starters Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson, along with key reserve Dorian Finney-Smith -- out of what became a 144-122 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 27. And three of the players that Brooklyn did start that night logged 12 minutes or less. After that game against the Bucks, Nets Coach Jacque Vaughn insisted that the team did not treat the game as if it was a meaningless preseason contest. It was the second night of a back-to-back for Brooklyn and Vaughn said he didn't want to put any player "in harm's way."

FOOTBALL

Judkins enters portal

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins is entering the transfer portal after opening his college career with two 1,000-yard seasons. The Rebels' sophomore star announced his decision Thursday on X. "After long talks with my family and hard prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal," Judkins posted. "This decision to enter the transfer portal was not made lightly but I believe it is the best decision for my personal and athletic growth." Judkins helped lead Ole Miss to its first 11-win season and a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State. Players who participated in New Year's Six or College Football Playoff games were granted extra time to make decisions on entering the portal. Judkins' name had not appeared in the portal as of early Thursday afternoon.

Roof fired as Sooners' DC

Ted Roof was fired on Thursday as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma, following a season in which the Sooners' defense started strong but struggled down the stretch. Sooners Coach Brent Venables said in a news release that he told Roof he was being let go as defensive coordinator, and that Roof declined an offer to remain on the staff in a different role. Oklahoma made significant improvements this season, Roof's second with the Sooners. Oklahoma ranked second nationally with 20 interceptions and sixth in takeaways with 26. The Sooners held their first five opponents to 20 or fewer points. Oklahoma then handed Texas its only regular-season loss, improving to 6-0. The rest of the season didn't go as well. The Sooners lost to Kansas and Oklahoma State, and they gave up 520 yards in a 69-45 win over TCU in the regular-season finale.

QB gets seventh season

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman has been granted a seventh year of eligibility after the NCAA approved his waiver request. Bowman spent the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons at Texas Tech, the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Michigan and the 2023 season at Oklahoma State. "Alan met the criteria for an extension of his eligibility due to his season ending injury in 2019 combined with redshirting at the University of Michigan," said Ben Dyson, Oklahoma State's senior associate athletics director for compliance. "We appreciate the assistance of the Texas Tech training staff for providing us the documentation we needed to quickly process our waiver request." The Cowboys finished 10-4 this season and reached the Big 12 title game. Bowman capped it by passing for 402 yards and two touchdowns in a Texas Bowl win over Texas A&M.

RB Cook headed to Baltimore

Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook's agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens' practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will be able to get familiar with the Ravens' offense before the team opens its postseason during the AFC divisional round in 2 1/2 weeks. It was not immediately clear whether Cook would be available for Baltimore's regular-season finale at home Saturday against Pittsburgh. Baltimore is the top seed in the AFC and has the first-round bye, along with home-field advantage through the playoffs.