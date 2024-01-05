Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 5, 1924

VAN BUREN -- Spurgeon Ruck, one of two negroes charged with assault and murder following the discovery of Mrs. Bob Latimer in a dying condition at her home at Catcher last Friday, was found guilty of first degree murder at 5:35 o'clock this afternoon after a jury had deliberated 10 minutes. "We the jury find the defendant guilty as charged and fix his punishment at death," was the verdict. Sentence was not pronounced by the court. Shouts of approval were cut short by Judge James Cochran's gavel. He previously warned the crowd that any demonstration would cause immediate arrest by the deputies stationed in the courtroom.

50 years ago

Jan. 5, 1974

Circuit Judge Warren E. Wood said Friday he had excused Carlos Crump, 3, of 1615 South Chester Street, from jury duty because Carlos is 15 years short of the minimum age for jury service -- 18. Judge Wood said he telephoned Carlos' mother, Mrs. Zandra Crump, to inquire into a report that her son had been selected by one of the judge's jury commissioners to serve as a petit juror this year. Judge Wood said he and Mrs. Crump "had a few good laughs" about the matter and then he informed her that Carlos was not qualified to serve. ... It is not known which commissioner selected Carlos, but Mrs. Crump thinks Carlos was chosen because her telephone is listed in her son's name.

25 years ago

Jan. 5, 1999

Before Christmas the customer relations coordinator for the Little Rock post office said holiday cards and letters should take no more than three mailing days to reach any destination in the continental United States. So the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette tried an unscientific test, mailing seven holiday cards to each of eight addresses across the country: Little Rock, Fayetteville and cities in Florida, Washington, Maine, California, Illinois and Texas. For most cards, Mike Binko, the customer relations coordinator, was on the money. But two vanished. One card sent to Maine and another to Fayetteville have yet to arrive or be returned to sender. ... Most cards staying in Little Rock were delivered the next day, although one mailed Dec. 24 arrived four days later on the 28th.

10 years ago

Jan. 5, 2014

Arkansas Gov. Mike Beebe is scheduled to release his proposed fiscal 2015 budget on Jan. 14 -- the last state budget before he leaves office -- and it'll include more money for schools and jails. During an interview Friday, he wouldn't talk in much detail about the document before its release to the Legislature, but said he does plan to ask for a few "moderate" spending increases above the $4.7 billion fiscal 2014 budget. "The two largest areas of increase will be public education to meet adequacy [requirements] and prisons to address the changes that have taken place causing huge county jail backups and changes in the parole system," he said. "We already have additional facilities that have been constructed, what we need is additional operating money to staff prison beds."