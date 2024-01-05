Potential transfers making UA visits

The University of Arkansas football program is busy hosting several potential transfers during the Jan. 3-7 visit window.

Mississippi State transfer offensive lineman Percy Lewis and South Alabama cornerback Marquise Robinson arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon for official visits.

"I really like it, man," Lewis said after he left Fayetteville Thursday afternoon. "I came on campus [and] the coaches were talking to me pretty good. I'm just ready to work now, man. I'm just ready for the season to start."

Lewis, 6-8, 345 pounds, started the last seven games for the Bulldogs this season, including against Arkansas, while also appearing in the first five games.

"I'm supposed to be going to Ole Miss [today]," he said. "I might take a few more visits this weekend -- I don't know yet. I might just go on and close it up Saturday."

Lewis started once in 13 appearances as a junior in 2022. He attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College prior to Mississippi State and was On3.com's industry ranking's No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 overall junior college prospect in 2022.

He played at McAdams High School in Sallis, Miss.

Robinson, 6-2, 195 pounds, accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Kentucky, Houston and others after announcing he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 28.

He recorded 36 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions this season.

In two seasons as a Jaguar, he had 64 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 8 pass breakups.

He attended Southwest Mississippi Community College before playing at South Alabama. He's expected to leave Fayetteville today.

One of the top running backs remaining in the NCAA transfer portal, Utah transfer Ja'Quinden Jackson, arrived in Fayetteville late Wednesday night along with Florida safety Miguel Mitchell and Florida offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua.

Jackson, 6-2, 228 pounds, rushed 161 times for 797 yards and 4 touchdowns this season to go with 9 catches for 53 yards. He had a career-high 129 yards rushing on 19 carries against Baylor this season.

He played in 13 games while appearing at quarterback, running back and on special teams during the 2022 season. He finished that season with 78 carries for 531 yards and 9 touchdowns.

On3.com rates him the No. 5 running back and No. 101 overall transfer. He's expected to leave today.

Jackson signed with Texas in 2020 out of Duncanville, Texas, as a consensus 4-star prospect. ESPN rated him the No. 3 athlete and the No. 34 overall recruit in the nation.

Mitchell, 6-1, 215 pounds, started eight games at safety and appeared in three other games as a sophomore this season. He had 37 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and 1 interception.

He appeared in 13 games, including 1 start during the 2022 season. He recorded 15 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 1 forced fumble.

Mitchell was a consensus 3-star recruit in the 2020 class before signing with the Gators over offers from Oregon, LSU, Northwestern, Southern Cal and others.

Mazzccua, 6-5, 325 pounds, started at right guard in 11 of 12 games for the Gators this season after previously playing for Arkansas offensive line coach Eric Mateos at Baylor.

He started 10 of 11 games for Baylor in 2022 and graded as the second-best guard in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus.

A consensus 3-star recruit from St. Francis Academy in Baltimore, Mazzccua signed with the Bears in 2020 over offers from Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech and others.

Defensive lineman Anton Juncaj arrived in Northwest Arkansas on Thursday afternoon for his official visit and is expected to leave later today.

Juncaj, 6-3 and 274 pounds, announced he was transferring from FCS Albany on Dec. 18 and added scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Kansas, Houston, Maryland, Arizona and others.

He had 55 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 3 deflected passes and 5 forced fumbles this season as a senior. Juncaj was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press, and his sack total led the FCS.

He had 84 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, 5 deflected passes and 5 forced fumbles in two seasons at Albany.

Juncaj played at Division II Southern Connecticut State and Nassau (N.Y.) Community College before transferring to Albany.

University of Alabama-Birmingham defensive back BJ Mayes, 6-1, 180 pounds, was expected to arrive late Thursday night for the start of his official visit. He's expected to leave today.

He has received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wisconsin, Houston, TCU, Kentucky, Illinois and others since entering the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 2.

He had 41 tackles, 1 tackle loss, 2 interceptions and 10 pass breakups this season as a junior for the Blazers.

Mayes, a Houston native, played at Incarnate Word for two seasons. He appeared in six games as a freshman and then recorded 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and one interception as a sophomore.

Texas A&M defensive tackle transfer Isaiah Raikes was expected to arrive in Fayetteville on Thursday afternoon for visit but canceled after first visiting Auburn.

Florida State running back Rodney Hill, 5-10, 190 pounds, said he plans to arrive Saturday for an official visit.

He rushed 50 times for 190 yards, 1 touchdown and had 5 receptions for 83 yards this season as a redshirt freshman. ESPN rated him a 4-star prospect and the No. 15 athlete in the nation in the 2022 class.

