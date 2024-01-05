Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40%)

MEET 27-90 (30%)

LEE'S LOCK Crushed It in the seventh

BEST BET Cashmere Baby in the first

LONG SHOT Spotted Bull in the third

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $33,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

CASHMERE BABY*** showed some talent in two races last winter at Oaklawn, and she is taking a drop in class and appears to be working well for stable that brings runners back fit and ready. PINK CHIMES was one-paced in a fourth-place debut at Prairie Meadows, but she drops into restricted company and benefits from the experience. SISTERSOUTTACHROME broke last in a distant second-place debut at Remington, and she picks up a top rider.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Cashmere BabyBaileySwearingen7-2

6 Pink ChimesZimmermanMartin4-1

2 SistersouttachromeTorresCravens3-1

1 Natural TouchEramiaCreighton6-1

7 Miss JetArrietaRosin9-2

4 Graceful MoonHarrCline8-1

8 Red SunshineGallardoWestermann15-1

5 Miss DoubleJordanAltamirano15-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

HEIR TO GREATNESS** ran races last season at Oaklawn that would easily win this race, but he was eased in a return this November at Delta and I'm hopeful he didn't care for the tight turns. LOVE SPELL has shown good speed in Kentucky and Florida, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is the one to catch. FORSAKEN contested the pace in a third-place finish last week, and the beaten post-time favorite is making his third start after a long vacation.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Heir to GreatnessTorresBroberg3-1

9 Love SpellAsmussenAsmussen4-1

7 ForsakenBealmearHartman9-2

4 Commander RexVazquezRufino5-1

5 UnbowedEsquivelMorse6-1

6 Last OutlawChuanShorter8-1

1 Miri a CoincidenceWalesPrather12-1

2 Color Me LegendaryHarrLund12-1

3 ImmoralDe La CruzJansen15-1

8 Passion of Joe'sJuarezRarick20-1

3 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

SPOTTED BULL** ran poorly in a one-race experiment without blinkers in his local debut, but he is back in blinkers and the five-time winner in 2023 is spotted to contend. RAYMOND defeated $16,000 conditioned claimers in determined fashion at Churchill, and he sports sharp subsequent breezes at Louisiana Downs. GOOD HEART was claimed at Keeneland by a top stable, and a return to the form he showed at Ellis Park will make him difficult to beat.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Spotted BullAsmussenWard10-1

3 RaymondSantanaDiodoro3-1

1 Good HeartTorresDiodoro7-2

8 Rare StripeVazquezHewitt4-1

7 Creme de La ChromeArrietaGibson9-2

6 Reckless RedHernandezBroberg6-1

2 Ian GlassChuanShorter8-1

5 DrifterDe La CruzRufino12-1

4 Purse $35,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

BURNINHUNKOFLOVE** proved stubborn on the lead in an upset victory last month, and winning trainer Karl Broberg brings him back at the same level. JUNIOR BUG was beaten only a head in a fast race only two back at Churchill, and a slow start and wet track may have compromised his best at Fair Grounds. BLOW TORCH brings competitive Beyer figures from Hawthorne, and the 5-year-old has won three of six races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 BurninhunkofloveVazquezBroberg5-2

1 Junior BugArrietaVan Berg4-1

3 Blow TorchTorresRosin7-2

2 Born FlawlessSantanaSharp5-1

8 Best of GreeleyEsquivelMorse9-2

6 Shacks WayBaileyHewitt10-1

5 Otis Otis OtisBowenPuhl15-1

9 Devoted to YouLeparouxVance30-1

4 Golden LunaJordanJordan30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $7,500

TENACIOUS LADY** raced competitively in conditioned claiming races at Del Mar, and she earned a strong Beyer figure in a game win two starts back at Remington. BALL GOWN splashed her way to a seven-length win only two races back at Keeneland, and she is spotted well after being overmatched at Churchill. DODGEBALL is a consistent front-runner racing for winning trainer Karl Broberg for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Tenacious LadyTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Ball GownBarbosaShirer3-1

9 DodgeballHernandezBroberg7-2

4 ChaparritaEsquivelSilva5-1

7 Taking Charge DesiArrietaWilliams6-1

8 FuntimegirlLanderosPrather15-1

10 Three CaratsBealmearWard12-1

2 Charlottes WayBowenPuhl30-1

1 NavagationalbeaconHarrWilson30-1

11 Jeri DawnZimmermanMartin30-1

5 Preach It GirlJordanDixon30-1

6 Purse $69,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $75,000

FAVORITE OUTLAW** has shown speed in four consecutive second-place allowance finishes on the main track, and he broke his maiden in Hot Springs. TIM TAL weakened inside the final furlong in a second-place finish running seven furlongs at Churchill, and he was claimed out of the race by high percentage connections. A LA CARTE has crossed the wire third best in three consecutive races, and he may work out an ideal trip behind an honest pace.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Favorite OutlawZimmermanHartman5-2

9 Tim TalTorresDiodoro3-1

7 A La CarteHernandezDiodoro7-2

1 Distorted ProArrietaRobertson12-1

12 AsymmetricBejaranoWard6-1

11 Shuffle DanceVazquezAsmussen12-1

8 Stuck N SnowQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

6 Pass LineEsquivelContreras20-1

10 Work OrderWalesMason20-1

4 Rocking RocketAsmussenLukas20-1

3 All Choked UpBowenDiVito30-1

2 Raven's NestLanderosBlair30-1

7 Purse $115,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CRUSHED IT**** was beaten a neck, while six lengths clear of third, in a promising career debut. GOLDBRICK was beaten a nose in a tough luck two-turn defeat last month at Oaklawn, and he is making his first start on bleeder medication Lasix. SNOW KING broke a tad slow and never reached contention in a sprint debut at Fair Grounds, but he benefits from the experience and is bred to be more effective at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Crushed ItChuanCox7-5

1 GoldbrickArrietaCalhoun2-1

8 Snow KingVazquezAsmussen10-1

9 Riyadh MoonAsmussenAsmussen15-1

5 Flashy FastLeparouxMcPeek12-1

4 MiragePusacMartin20-1

7 Major MackJuarezCompton20-1

12 Geno's MythBowenPuhich20-1

2 SarpedonBejaranoMoquett20-1

11 Special DispatchTorresMcPeek20-1

3 Tornado RoadLanderosLukas30-1

10 Northern ChillEsquivelBlair30-1

8 Purse $142,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance options claiming

AUNT BECCA** was an impressive allowance winner last spring at Keeneland, and she may be sitting on a big effort following a strong runner-up finish at Churchill. DEMI is moving up an allowance condition following a clear victory opening weekend, and her consistent sprint form is clouded by several dull route races. EFFORTLESSLYELGANT is back sprinting after contesting the pace in the one-mile Mistletoe.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Aunt BeccaTorresDeVaux5-2

6 DemiDe La CruzStuart6-1

11 EffortlesslyelgantSantanaCasse7-2

3 Let's Be ClearArrietaContreras8-1

9 TolondaHernandezCravens15-1

8 Megan's ClaraJuarezCasse8-1

7 TwirledVazquezAsmussen8-1

10 FeeAsmussenAsmussen10-1

12 Charlee MaeLeparouxCravens20-1

2 Lover GirlLanderosWilliams30-1

1 VerylittlecentsEsquivelMorse20-1

4 Heated ArgumentCourtGonzalez30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

ZAMBEZI** was beaten a diminishing head at this level at Churchill, and an abundance of early speed should flatter his ability to finish. TEE BURNS led past every pole but the last one in a strong runner-up finish, and the four-time winner in 2023 is once again the one to catch. GUNFLASH is a one-run sprinter with a consistent and winning record at the distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ZambeziAsmussenAsmussen3-1

4 Tee BurnsZimmermanHartman7-2

11 GunflashTorresBroberg4-1

1 Don't Wait UpBejaranoGarcia8-1

10 Absolute ChaosVazquezDiVito15-1

2 B SuddLanderosOrtiz10-1

3 Cold as HellJuarezLukas10-1

12 Eternally GratefulArrietaBecker15-1

7 HuntsvilleEsquivelContreras15-1

13 Backside BuzzBowenVance15-1

9 Faithful RulerHernandezWatkins12-1

8 ExxelHarrLund30-1

5 IcingGarciaGinter30-1