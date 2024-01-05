Schedule

Today at 2:07 a.m.

by Erick Taylor

High school basketball

Today's games

6A-Central

Conway at North Little Rock

Jonesboro at Bryant

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

6A-West

Bentonville at Fort Smith Northside

Fayetteville at Rogers Heritage

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville West

Rogers at Springdale Har-Ber

5A-Central

eStem at Little Rock Catholic

Little Rock Parkview at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle

Vilonia at Little Rock Christian#

5A-East

Batesville at Valley View

Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton

Paragould at Searcy

West Memphis at Marion

5A-South

Benton at Hot Springs

Hot Springs Lakeside at Lake Hamilton

Pine Bluff at White Hall

Sheridan at El Dorado

5A-West

Alma at Harrison

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Greenwood at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

4A-1

Farmington at Gravette

Gentry at Berryville

Huntsville at Pea Ridge

Shiloh Christian at Prairie Grove

4A-3

Pocahontas at Forrest City#

Southside Batesville at Brookland

4A-4

Waldron at Mena

4A-5

Bauxite at Little Rock Hall

Heber Springs at LISA Academy West#

Lonoke at Little Rock Christian*

Pulaski Academy at Clinton

4A-7

Ashdown at Nashville

De Queen at Arkadelphia

Magnolia at Camden Fairview

Malvern at Hope

4A-8

Crossett at Watson Chapel

Hamburg at Mills

Star City at Monticello

Stuttgart at Warren

3A-1

Flippin at Green Forest

Valley Springs at West Fork

3A-2

Hoxie at Melbourne

Newport at Tuckerman

Salem at Mountain View

Walnut Ridge at Cave City

3A-3

Corning at Manila

Harrisburg at Gosnell

Rivercrest at Piggott

3A-4

Booneville at Paris

Cedarville at Cossatot River

Charleston at Danville

Two Rivers at Hackett

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Dover

Central Arkansas Christian at Mayflower

Lamar at Atkins

Maumelle Charter at Perryville

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate at Bald Knob

Helena-West Helena at LISA Academy North

Pangburn at Harding Academy

Riverview at Rose Bud

3A-7

Bismarck at Benton Harmony Grove

Centerpoint at Jessieville

Genoa Central at Prescott

Glen Rose at Fouke

3A-8

DeWitt at Camden Harmony Grove

Drew Central at Dumas

McGehee at Smackover

2A-1

Greenland at Cotter

Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers

Ozark Mountain at Eureka Springs

Yellville-Summit at Life Way Christian

2A-2

Marshall at Cedar Ridge

Mount Vernon-Enola at South Side Bee Branch

Quitman at Izard County

Sloan-Hendrix at White Co. Central

2A-3

Rector at Bay

Riverside at Buffalo Island Central

2A-4

Future School at Magazine

Mansfield at Johnson Co. Westside

Western Yell Co. at Mountainburg

2A-5

Bigelow at England

Conway St. Joseph at Poyen

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Conway Christian

Magnet Cove at Mountain Pine

2A-6

Barton at Carlisle

KIPP Delta at Marianna

McCrory at Hazen

2A-7

Caddo Hills at Murfreesboro

Horatio at Foreman

1A-1E

Deer at Lead Hill

Kingston at Alpena

1A-1W

Decatur at Thaden

Founders Classical at Mulberry

1A-2

Rural Special at Calico Rock

Viola at Shirley

1A-3

Hillcrest at Crowley's Ridge

Mammoth Spring at Armorel

Maynard at Marked Tree

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Sacred Heart

1A-5

Augusta at Clarendon

Brinkley at Bradford

Marvell-Elaine at Scott Charter

1A-7

Bradley at Kirby

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

1A-8

Bearden at Hampton

Dermott at Emerson

Strong at Hermitage

Nonconference

Beebe at Joe T. Robinson

Bergman at Osceola*

Columbia Christian at Parkers Chapel

Dierks at Cutter-Morning Star

Elkins at Ozark Catholic

Gurdon at Lafayette County

Heber Springs at Bergman#

Lake Village Junction City

Magazine at River Valley Christian

Norfork at Midland

Ridgefield Christian at Cross County

Scranton at Union Christian

Texarkana at Fordyce

Umpire at Legacy Academy

Wonderview at Concord

#Girls only

*Boys only