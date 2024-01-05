Six people arrested in Washington County on various felony charges

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Baylie Keith, 25, of 716 Maria St., in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with financial identity fraud, obstructing governmental operations and possession of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug with intent to deliver. Keith was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.

Centerton

Gonzalo Rodriguez-Salinas, 40, of 541 Timber Ridge St. in Centerton was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Rodriguez-Salinas was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jajuan Boyd, 22, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Boyd was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of $75,000 bond.

Springdale

Amlek Eika, 39, of 1670 Tempe Court in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse. Eika was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Thursday in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Washington County

John Phillips, 45, of 19831 Natural Walk Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with three counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver. Phillips was released from the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday on a felony citation.

Deanta Burnett, 40, of 1858 Pleasant Road in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated residential burglary, first-degree battery and tampering with evidence. Burnett was being held at the Washington County Detention Center on Wednesday with no bond set.