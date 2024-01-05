Snow falls across Little Rock area for 1st time this season, causing slick road conditions

Snow fell across Central Arkansas on Friday, placing a large swath of the northern half of the state under a winter weather advisory for the first part of the day and creating slick road conditions.

By 1 p.m., when the National Weather Service's advisory expired, much of the area's precipitation had turned to rain, and the snow that had collected on the ground turned to a crunchy mush before melting away entirely. The agency's office in North Little Rock said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that drivers could expect the conditions on local roadways to improve as the rain persists.

IDriveArkansas indicated slush was present on a number of Central Arkansas' major roadways, including Interstates 30 from parts of North Little Rock through Benton and Interstate 440 from the I-30 interchange to Jacksonville at about 1 p.m. The map showed slush on Cantrell Road in Little Rock, as well.

Only one crash was shown on the map at that time: a two-vehicle wreck on southbound Interstate 430, just south of Interstate 40, blocking the right lane of traffic.

At least some of the Central Arkansas school districts that resumed classes after winter break remained open, including Little Rock, Pulaski Special, Benton and Bryant school districts. North Little Rock District was on break this week, with their classes set to resume Tuesday. Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District is scheduled to resume classes on Monday.

"The temperature is above freezing with rain expected by noon," Bryant Public Schools said in a post on social media Friday morning. "Enjoy this beautiful snowfall!"

The winter weather also hit Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley earlier Friday, causing some havoc on the roads and leading several school districts there to call off classes for the day.

The snow started early Friday, but by 9 a.m. had wound down across much of the area, according to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, which also reported up to 3 inches of snow was possible in parts of the area.

First responders in the region, such as the Washington County sheriff's office, said they had worked numerous calls of minor accidents and motorists in need of assistance.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, public information officer with the Fayetteville Police Department, said there was a five-vehicle accident on East Township Street at its intersection with Jimmie Avenue around 7:30 a.m.

"It's all cleaned up now," Murphy said Friday morning. "Other than that, our officers have been working minor accidents around the city. But no injuries have been reported."

Forecasters said the highs in Central Arkansas are expected to reach around 38 degrees Friday, with lows of roughly 35 degrees. Winds remained subdued blowing between 5 and 10 mph, with gusts reaching up to 15 mph. On Saturday, the weather service predicts mostly cloudy skies, with a high of 47 degrees and a low of 32 degrees. Temperatures on Sunday will increase to roughly 52 degrees before falling to a low of 34 degrees, according to the weather service.

In Northwest Arkansas, temperatures were expected to reach into the low 40s Friday. Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high near 41 and a small chance of rain in Northwest Arkansas. Fort Smith is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high of 44 on Saturday. Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs in the low to mid-50s, are expected Sunday in that region, according to the weather service.