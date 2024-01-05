Texas A&M professor to be next ATU provost

Today at 3:42 a.m.

by Ryan Anderson

Adolfo Santos, the new executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, is shown in this undated courtesy photo.

Adolfo Santos, who has been assistant provost and professor of political science for Texas A&M University the past handful of years, has been named the next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University.

"I