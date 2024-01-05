Three Spa City billboards illegal, state filing claims

HOT SPRINGS -- Billboards built along the King Expressway extension soon after it opened in September violate state and county law, the Arkansas State Highway Commission argues in court pleadings.

The commission has asked the Garland County Circuit Court to order the removal of the billboards and prohibit any more from being built along the 6-mile route connecting the U.S. 70 east interchange to the junction of Arkansas 5 and Arkansas 7.

The billboards are on private property but in an area subject to state and county regulations regarding off-premises outdoor advertising, the commission said.

The petition for injunctive relief it filed in November said the billboards violate the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act and the 2019 county ordinance that prohibits off-premises signs visible from designated scenic byways. The ordinance designated the expressway and all of its future extensions as a scenic byway. The Legislature added the $87.5 million extension to the state's list of scenic highway designations in 2021.

The company that owns the billboards said an Arkansas Department of Transportation official told it in September the extension wasn't regulated for the purposes of off-premises advertising. Outdoor Management Displays made the argument in the counterclaim it filed last week.

The company said it built the billboards based on its Sept. 19 conversation with an official from ArDOT's beautification section. It said two of the three had been built when ArDOT asked it to stop construction in an Oct. 12 email, claiming the email was the first time ArDOT had indicated the billboard locations were subject to regulation.

Four days later the company entered into a display agreement with Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort, according to a copy of the agreement the commission included in support of its petition.

"Despite receiving repeated notice that the billboard was illegal, (the company) continued to erect the billboard," the commission told the court. "On Nov. 6, the billboard was displaying advertisements, indicating (the company) is generating revenue from the illegal signage."

The commission's authority to regulate outdoor advertising along the expressway proceeds from the state transportation code, the commission's lead attorney told the company in a letter dated Oct. 13.

"The Highway Commission has authority to control outdoor advertising in an area adjacent to certain sections of the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways and federal-aid primary and other state highways designated by the State Highway Commission," the letter stated. "The (extension) is designated by the State Highway Commission as being controlled for the purposes of outdoor advertising."

According to the letter, the commission designated the expressway as part of the National Highway System Sept. 23, five days after ArDOT opened the 6-mile extension. Failing to control outdoor advertising along the extension could jeopardize the state's federal highway funding, ArDOT said in a letter to the property owner who granted an easement for one of the billboards.

"Your sign is located on a federal aid primary controlled route and will not qualify for a sign permit," ArDOT said in the letter dated Oct. 26. "... If the sign is not removed within 30 days, we will refer this matter to our legal department for adjudication."

Outdoor Management Displays asked the court to allow the billboards to remain in place as preexisting, nonconforming structures or award it damages of almost $6 million for the loss of the billboards, arguing they were built based on "erroneous ArDOT instructions and guidance."