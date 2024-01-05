U.S. sets $162M to back chip company

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is providing $162 million to Microchip Technology to support the domestic production of computer chips -- the second funding announcement tied to a 2022 law designed to revive U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The incentives announced Thursday include $90 million to improve a plant in Colorado Springs, Colo., and $72 million to expand a factory in Gresham, Ore., the Commerce Department said. The investments would enable Microchip Technology Inc., which is based in Chandler, Ariz., to triple its domestic production and reduce its dependence on foreign factories.

"Today's announcement with Microchip is a meaningful step in our efforts to bolster the supply chain for legacy semiconductors that are in everything from cars to washing machines to missiles," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement.

Much of the money would fund the making of microcontrollers, which are used by the military as well as in autos, household appliances and medical devices. Government officials said they expected the investments to create 700 construction and manufacturing jobs over the next decade.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, emphasized that the funding would help to tame inflation.

"Semiconductors are the key input in so many goods that are vital to our economy," said Brainard, adding that greater U.S. production of chips would have reduced the supply problems that caused the cost of autos and washing machines, among other goods, to rise as the country emerged from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021.

The inflation rate has since eased, but the scars caused by the sudden price increases have damaged President Joe Biden's public approval.

In August 2022, Biden signed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which provides more than $52 billion to assist the development and manufacturing of semiconductors in the United States.

In December, the Commerce Department announced the first grants by saying it reached an agreement to provide $35 million to BAE Systems, which plans to expand a New Hampshire factory making chips for military aircraft, including F-15 and F-35 jets.

Microchip is among the largest suppliers to the U.S. defense industrial base, according to senior administration officials.

Chips Act funding, said Commerce Under Secretary Laurie E. Locascio, will support the firm's production of microcontrollers, which are "key components of nearly every military and space program and have wide application in the commercial sector."

The deal announced Thursday is a nonbinding preliminary agreement. The Commerce Department will carry out due diligence on the project before reaching the award's final terms.

Thursday's announcement marks the beginning of a years-long federal funding process, according to the administration official, with tranches of the award tied to domestic production milestones.

Terms won't be finalized until Microchip has shown it will successfully secure environmental permits, the official said, adding that they are confident in the company's review process.

Commerce Secretary Raimondo has warned that permitting could cause long construction delays.

The department is currently seeking comment on a proposal to streamline review for current-generation and mature-node facilities, while lawmakers continue to push for a chips permitting exemption that U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson blocked last month.

More than 570 firms have expressed interest in Chips Act program, and Raimondo has said the administration plans to make about a dozen awards this year.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press, Mackenzie Hawkins of Bloomberg News and Ana Swanson of The New York Times.