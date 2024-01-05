Who knows best?

Gov. Sarah Sanders asserts that "parents know what's best for their kids, especially when it comes to education." The Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel views matters differently.

Last month, the panel instructed nine charter schools with D and F grades from the state that they need to start answering for their performance. Although the possibility of closure wasn't raised explicitly, that threat looms large. The panel has previously recommended closure for other charter schools that received F ratings from the state.

If parents truly knew best, then their voting with their feet toward these charter schools would be proof enough of quality. In effect, panel members are asserting that they, rather than parents, know what is best for kids.

Do parents really know best, or does the state need to intervene to protect parents from themselves?

At the heart of this debate is disagreement between parents and state agencies about what it means for a school to be high quality. Along with Auburn professor David Marshall, I recently interviewed dozens of parents in three states (Arizona, Texas, and North Carolina) that, like Arkansas, administer summary letter grades to evaluate school performance.

Grades are primarily determined through school performance on state tests (in the case of Arkansas, ACT Aspire). However, our focus groups revealed that parents place much less emphasis on state tests than do the state grading systems. Fewer than half of parents even mentioned state test scores when asked to identify which metrics are most important as indicators of school quality.

In fact, no single factor was identified by a majority of participants when it comes to identifying school quality metrics. And therein perhaps lies the most important insight from our focus groups: There is no consensus among parents about how to appraise school quality. Rather, school quality is viewed as a subjective concept.

Parents have different priorities from one another and above all prioritize that the school is the right fit for their child. Focus-group participants revealed that the best insight comes not from observing quantitative data but seeing schools firsthand or talking with other parents about their experiences.

Parental judgment sometimes aligns with bureaucratic assessment, but is often at odds with it. In Texas, I observed that classical charter schools--which are experiencing surging demand--typically receive lower grades from the state than the district in which they operate. Classical schools prioritize the cultivation of wisdom through great works of literature. At a time when public schools are awash in radical content, parents who select classical schools are demonstrating that they prioritize character and virtue.

That the state grading system does not recognize any utility in wisdom or virtue doesn't mean that parents who select classical schools have chosen poorly. Instead, it speaks to the folly in deputizing bureaucracy to judge school quality.

Even when it comes to assessing student proficiency in math, English, and science, there are major practical constraints on the degree to which student performance reflects school quality. A rich literature indicates that student performance is overwhelmingly predicted by socioeconomic characteristics rather than school characteristics like teacher quality, instructional time, or funding. Efforts to close charter schools according to their test performance have disproportionately culminated in the closure of schools that serve Black and economically disadvantaged students.

Parents need rich data to make informed decisions about what school is best for their child. But that reality does not demand that the state interprets data for parents and issues summary judgments to schools. Within the past year, Michigan and Utah have abandoned their A-F school rating system, with lawmakers in both states expressing belief that the system is overly simplistic and unhelpful.

If Arkansas is serious about honoring the mantra that parents know best, it might be time to follow suit.

Ian Kingsbury is a senior fellow at the Educational Freedom Institute. He received his Ph.D. in education policy from the University of Arkansas Department of Education Reform.