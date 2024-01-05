Wilson’s recruitment leads to UAB DB visiting Arkansas

Arkansas secondary coach Deron Wilson wasted no time to convince one of the top defensive backs in the NCAA transfer portal to make his way to Fayetteville for an official visit.

Alabama-Birmingham transfer defensive back BJ Mayes praised Wilson for helping him make the decision to visit.

“Coach Wilson, once they offered and we started the process of recruitment, it was a heavy interest, “said Mayes, who arrived late Thursday night and left late Friday afternoon, “and heavy like, ‘We need you out here. Come out here now, you’ve got to come see the place. You’ll love it here.’ That’s why I’m here.”

Mayes, 6-1 and 185 pounds, has received scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn, Wisconsin, Houston, TCU, Kentucky, Illinois and others since entering the NCAA transfer portal Jan. 2.

He said Wilson got his attention when talking about opportunities at Arkansas.

“The playing time, the role that he saw me playing at Arkansas,” Mayes said. “The way he wanted me to come in and dominate Day 1. I felt his role. I felt the energy from his role and that I could come in and do that. We are on the same page basically.”

On3.com rates him the No. 12 cornerback and the No. 114 overall transfer. He mentioned other visits he is looking to make.

“I got [Texas] A&M on Saturday and I’m in the works on doing something with Kentucky,” Mayes said.

He had 41 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions and 10 pass breakups this season as a junior for the Blazers.

Mayes knows both a current and a former Razorback.

“Snaxx [Johnson], No. 1, and [Dwight] McGlothern, who is going to the league right now,” Mayes said. “Yeah, I was cool with him. When I was in 10th grade and they were seniors….they were at a few tournaments that I was in.”

Mayes, a Houston native, played at Incarnate Word for two seasons. He appeared in 6 games as a freshman and recorded 48 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 14 pass breakups and one interception as a sophomore.

The Hogs want him to help lead the defensive backs.

“They want me to come in and be the vet guy,” Mayes said. “They said they have a younger DB group right now; he wants me to come in and let some of my leadership and experience from the past seasons that I played rub off on the younger guys and vet them up.”

Mayes said finding a school that can help him get to the next level is important.

“Development, NFL development for that next level,” Mayes said. “This is my last year. I’m just trying to be mentally and physically ready for the NFL.”